Do you have a sex question or dilemma? Ask Telegraph expert Rachel Johnson

Rachel will answer your queries in a live Q&A - Andrew Crowley

British journalist, television presenter, and author Rachel Johnson will answer your queries about sex and relationships in an upcoming live Q&A.

As The Telegraph’s sex and relationships agony aunt, Rachel has responded to many readers’ dilemmas in her column, including concerns about marital affairs; queries about threesomes; intimacy issues; and how to be more adventurous in bed – and is keen to help more readers.

If you’ve got a burning question you’d like answered, submit it via the form below. If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, simply tick the checkbox.