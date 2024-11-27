Sex, drugs and scandal: The Groucho Club's most hedonistic moments

The Groucho Club has abruptly shuttered following "a recent serious criminal offence" which is said to have taken place at the venue. The Met Police are investigating the allegations and the private members’ club faces a hearing about its licence in the next 28 days.

In the four decades since it opened, the Soho club has never been far from the spotlight. While nowadays its reputation is a little more staid, The Groucho was once a no holds barred place for celebrities and media types to let their hair down and mix the grain with the grape.

The Groucho has had its licence suspended amid a police investigation (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Stephen Fry was a founding member and drafted a short list of rules, which included no phones, no string vests, and no drugs. Members paid little regard to the third rule, and the bathrooms have played host to copious nose powdering over the years.

While there is an unspoken code of don’t ask, don’t tell among members, stories of hedonism have found their way out of the double wooden doors on Dean Street.

When it opened in 1985, the Groucho was seen as an antidote to stuffy gentlemen’s clubs where besuited men sipped port and developed gout. The club’s name is a reference to Groucho Marx’s famous saying that he wouldn’t want to be a member of any club which would have him.

In the early days, journalists and publishing execs propped up the bar. Regulars included Jeffrey Bernard, the Spectator’s Low Life columnist who quaffed vodka sodas and ignored calls from his editor.

When he did manage to file copy, Bernard recalled waking up from a drink-induced slumber in the Groucho and thinking he had gone blind. “It turned out I’d been resting my head on a grilled turbot and I had tartare sauce all over my reading glasses,” he wrote. He was once so drunk that he had to be pushed home in a wheelchair by the club’s legendary doorkeeper, Bernie Katz.

Damien Hirst at the nearby Colony Room Club in the nineties (Darren Coffield)

In the 90s the club became the favourite watering hole of the Cool Britannia gang Britpop stars and YBAs. As the rumours go, Liam Gallagher was once thrown out for reportedly smashing a window and in 1995 Damien Hirst stuck his £20,000 Turner Prize money behind the bar. Evenings often descended into chaos. Celebrity PR man Mark Borkowski once ended up in ER after Hirst doused him in whisky and set fire to his chest hair, while writer Toby Young was kicked out of the club for having sex with a Princess Diana lookalike in the bathroom.

According to journalist Mark Edmonds, the upstairs snooker room was fondly known as the “Peruvian Procurement Department”, such was the ready availability of cocaine. In her memoir My Thoughts Exactly, Lily Allen recalls that her dad Keith would get “publicly loaded” with Hirst and Blur bassist Alex James at the Groucho. Allen and her brother Alfie would sit in a room upstairs “eating Toblerones from the minibar while Dad got smashed in the bar downstairs with his mates.”

Iris Law was rushed to hospital as a toddler after swallowing ecstasy at the Groucho (Getty Images)

Allen’s childhood experience of the Groucho seems positively cutesy compared with what happened to Iris Law, the model daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost. When she was a toddler, Iris was at a children’s birthday party at The Groucho and swallowed half of an ecstasy pill which she found on the floor. She was rushed to hospital and suffered no serious harm, but the club nearly lost its licence over the incident. At the time, Frost said that she and Jude were “the luckiest parents alive”.

Throughout the 2000s the club counted Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Courtney Love among its regulars. Lily Allen followed in her father’s footsteps and became a familiar face at the club. She traded chocolate for charlie and says she was barred entry for a month “after being caught doing drugs in the loo”.

Having learned the Groucho’s phone number off by heart as a child, Lily Allen remained a regular at the club

(Dave Benett)

Sergio Pizzorno and Noel Fielding attend a book launch at the Groucho in 2016 (Dave Benett)

In the last few years the Groucho has lost its hedonistic reputation. The club was bought for £40 million in 2022 by Hauser & Wirth founders Iwan and Manuela Wirth through their hospitality company, ArtFarm. At the time, ArtFarm’s CEO Ewan Venters promised to “create a long-term future for the Groucho that builds on its eclectic appeal and maverick ethos.” Yet according to The Times a letter titled “RIP Groucho” circulated among members this summer, which pronounced the club “almost dead”, citing rising costs and a culture of corporatism.

As the club’s future hangs in the balance, one thing is for certain: the Groucho’s days of unbridled debauchery are long gone.