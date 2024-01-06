Sex Education Policies Failing Students

The Saskatchewan government is setting youth up for failure by continuing to ban all third-party organizations from partnering with local schools and teachers in the classroom claim critics of the ban. The “temporary directive” issued in August in conjunction with the pronoun policy, which later became Saskatchewan's Bill 137, remains in effect four months later with no indication it will be lifted.

“There's so much research and evidence that shows that consent-based education is imperative to lowering rates of sexualized violence,” said Morgan Price, the education and outreach coordinator at the Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre (SSAIC), which is now banned from working in schools. (https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/sask-sexual-health-educators-barred-from-classroom-1.7064233) Saskatchewan, Price said, has some of the highest rates of sexualized violence, particularly in youth. She said statistics show that one in three girls and one in six boys will become a victim of sexualized violence and that children ages 7-13 are the most vulnerable to child sexual abuse. “Educating children and youth on the topics of consent, body safety, and sexual abuse enables them to have a voice and reach out to a trusted adult if they are being abused, taking away the education is taking away that voice.”

In a statement received by Global News in October 2023 from the government, in response to a request for a description of what all encompasses sexual education material, it read, “The Ministry of Education has a process to review and recommend resources that support sexual health education…. School divisions may choose to use those or other materials, as long as they align with provincial directives, to support the needs of their students.” Both Battlefords and Area Sexual Assault Centre (BASAC) and Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre (SSAIC) have developed their programs in alignment with the Saskatchewan Health Curriculum, but neither organization has been exempted from the ban. The province continued saying that third-party organizations continue to be important in schools and gave an example of sexual assault centres still providing services like counseling. This seems more like involvement after the fact, rather than involvement in pre-emptive actions to keep an incident from happening in the first place.

According to a 2022 Statistics Canada report, Saskatchewan had the highest provincial rates of police-reported family violence in the country with 730 victims per 100,000 population, and intimate partner violence (IPV) at 732 per 100,000 population. Crystal Giesbrecht, director of research and communications at the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan, said the newest statistics are not ‘surprising but disappointing.’ It is important to remember that these numbers only represent incidents reported to police and as bad as they are, they are only the tip of the iceberg. (https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/sask-domestic-violence-rates-remain-worst-among-provinces-1.7038469) Violence that is not ‘bad enough’ to involve the police, remains hidden behind closed doors. “Saskatchewan continues to have rates of intimate partner and family violence that are over double the national average,” Giesbrecht said. “Women in the 12 to 24 age group are being victimized at really high rates, much higher than teen boys, but also much higher than adult women 25 and up. This points to the need for education about intimate partner violence and healthy relationships for young people.”

Saskatchewan does not just lead the provinces in sexualized and gender-based violence. According to Caitlin Cottrell, executive director of the Saskatoon Sexual Health Centre (SSHC), Saskatchewan also claims top spot by having the highest rates of HIV per capita, the highest rates of hepatitis C, and the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in the country. (https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/sask-sexual-health-educators-barred-from-classroom-1.7064233)

Young people do engage in intimate relationships and sexual activity and taking away education is not going to stop that. Education does not encourage them to do so. The information provided comes from experts, is evidence-based and peer-reviewed, lessons are age-appropriate and curriculum-adjacent, and start with a focus on consent, boundary violations, and healthy relationships. Having outside educators present material, helps students to speak about topics or situations they might perceive as ‘embarrassing.’ Speaking to teachers they have to interact with every day about sexuality, is daunting, whereas an outside professional is someone they never have to encounter again. “A lack of education, lack of access around consent and boundaries and healthy relationships is going to lead to more sexual assault,” Cottrell said. “Lack of education, lack of access [to education] is going to mean more teenage pregnancies … more cases of syphilis.”

In 2022, Saskatchewan ranked third only to Northwest Territories and Yukon in the number of cases of infectious syphilis per 100,000 population. Cottrell said there was a 1,700 percent increase in cases of infectious syphilis from 2017 to 2022, jumping from eight cases per 100,000 people to 1,940 cases per 100,000 by 2021. “The national average of HIV is 4.5 cases per 100,000. In Saskatchewan, we’re at 20.3 cases per 100,000, so almost four times the national average, and in Saskatoon, we are the national hotspot at 160 cases of HIV per 100,000,” she said.

Studies, conducted in some cases more than twenty years ago, confirm much of what experts in adolescent sexual education say is needed. Canadian adolescents felt at that time, that information sources such as sex-education classes focused too closely on the physiological aspects of teenage sexuality and that they felt that they could learn the most from sex educators who were specially trained in sexual health, were non-judgmental, respectful to various concerns, sex-positive, and used humour. (DiCenso, A.; Borthwick, V.; Busca, C.; Creatura, C.; Holmes, J.; Kalagian, W.; Partington, B. (2001). "Completing the picture: adolescents talk about what's missing in sexual health services". Canadian Journal of Public Health. 92 (1): 35–38.)

Another study identified that social factors also impact sexual health in adolescents. Canadian adolescents with the poorest sexual health tend to live in low-income families, in isolated and rural areas, and in provinces and territories with greater concentrations of rural and Indigenous populations. (Maticka-Tyndale, E. (2001). "Sexual health and Canadian youth: How do we measure up?". The Canadian Journal of Human Sexuality. 10 (1–2): 1–16.) Does this sound like Saskatchewan?

Studies agree that areas of Canadian sexual health need improvement, including increasing adolescents' understanding of sexually transmitted diseases, expanding sexual health to include emotions and relationships, and making sexual health services and information accessible to people of all races, economic statuses, disability statuses, and sexual orientations. (Maticka-Tyndale, E. (2008). "Sexuality and sexual health of Canadian adolescents: Yesterday, today, and tomorrow". The Canadian Journal of Human Sexuality. 17 (3): 85–95.)

This would have been SSAIC's 18th year partnered with Saskatoon's public and Catholic school divisions to run programs for teachers and students. For 2023, SSAIC projected it would reach 3,850 Grade 7 and 8 students with its “No is a Full Sentence” program, a sexual violence education and prevention program aimed at youth in Grade 8. Instead, SSAIC only reached 258 youth in 2023 through community sessions offered outside of school hours. Sadly, the youth whose parents brought them to their sessions are most likely not the youth in greatest need of hearing their message. Sexually abusive caregivers, for example, likely would not bring their kids to a session about preventing violence, and as a result, those children may never learn that what is happening to them is wrong.

In an email statement to CBC, Saskatchewan RCMP said 81 percent of victims in intimate partner violence incidents and 64 percent of victims in family violence incidents in Saskatchewan are female. Crystal McLean, a teacher in a private school, is trying to be part of the solution by sharing with her students what she has learned the hard way. Her physical wounds have healed, but memories of the abuse still come in flashbacks. McLean said a lack of resources and education around intimate partner violence is driving the numbers up. Other survivors and educators agree. More needs to be done to educate and empower individuals and communities to recognize risk factors and warning signs for domestic violence so that there can be interventions before it escalates. “We need to educate and empower people about the first signs of domestic violence. We need to start with our youth. We need to teach them healthy boundaries and relationships, about self-worth, self-love, and self-respect,” McLean said.

Cottrell said SSHC is hearing widespread concern about the ripple effects of the government's new rules and there is “fear that we're regressing” and that conversations that need to be had are being pushed back into the closet. The rate of intimate partner violence in Saskatchewan continues to increase and the fact that ‘consent’ is still being argued in the courts at times means that society still is not getting it. The children and youth of this province deserve to have an education that not only prepares them for the world of work after school but also one that will prepare them for life and that will keep them safe.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder