‘Sex Education’s Reda Elazouar Joins Mark Wahlberg In ‘The Family Plan’ Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Reda Elazouar has joined the ensemble of the Apple Original Films sequel to its hit movie The Family Plan starring Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg will also produce with the film being directed by Simon Cellan Jones. Hailing from Skydance Media, the sequel also stars Michelle Monaghan, Kit Harington, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby. The original premiered as the most-watched film on Apple TV+ following its debut last year.

Details around Elazouar’s role are being kept under wraps. Penned by David Coggeshall, The Family Plan sequel takes place at Christmas in Europe where Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures. John G. Scotti will also produce. Cellan Jones is exec producing.

Elazouar is most known for his role in breakout film Pirates, the directorial feature from Reggie Yates which was nominated for numerous awards at the British Independent Film Awards. He then went on to star in Netflix’s hugely successful show Sex Education playing series regular Beau in S4. He recently joined the cast of PBS series Maigret which is expected to launch in 2025.

Elazouar is repped by The Artists Partnership.

