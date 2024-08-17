Sex Education star's streaming show cancelled after one season

Sex Education star Edward Bluemel's new period drama My Lady Jane has been cancelled after one season.

The eight-episode series debuted on Prime Video in late June. Despite receiving impressive reviews, the show didn't find a broad enough audience to land on Nielsen's Top 10 weekly streaming rankings (via Deadline).

Based on the bestselling novel by Cynthia Hand, My Lady Jane serves as a "radical" retelling of English royal history, in which the narrative is changed after King Edward VI doesn't die at the age of 15, meaning Lady Jane Grey is spared the executioner's axe.

A synopsis for the show reads: "Gird your loins for the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded in 1553... F*ck that.

"We're retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. This is an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up."

Bluemel appears as Guildford Dudley, while Fresh Kills star Emily Bader and Everything I Know About Love's Jordan Peters portray Jane and King Edward, respectively.

Gavin & Stacey's Rob Brydon stars as Lord Dudley, Guildford's father, with Mamma Mia's Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, The Crown's Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey, and Paddington's Jim Broadbent as the Duke of Leicester.

My Lady Jane currently sits on an impressive 94% score on review-aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

In our three-star review, Digital Spy felt the show "misses the mark" despite having "a good ensemble cast".

It reads: "My Lady Jane is the result of feeding the drama generator machine countless genres and sundry TV touchstones all at once, so it just starts spluttering out script pages which hop around from one yardstick to another at will.

"In trying to be everything, it misses the mark on really delivering on anything. That's not to say you won't have a laugh watching it."

My Lady Jane is available to stream on Prime Video.





