Sex offence against girl prompts police appeal

Two men approached a 12-year-old girl near Acorn Rugby Club, police say, with one touching her inappropriately [Google]

Officers are looking to trace two men after a 12-year-old girl was inappropriately touched in York.

The incident happened on a cycle track near Acorn Rugby Club on Thanet Road, Acomb, between 17:30-18:00 GMT on 27 January, North Yorkshire Police said.

The men were described as being aged around 40 and were riding black bicycles and wearing dark clothing at the time, with one of them making inappropriate contact with the child.

The force appealed for witnesses to come forward and asked for anyone with relevant CCTV or doorbell footage recorded around the time of the incident to get in contact.

