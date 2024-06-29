Sex offender arrested after failing to register in the Upstate, deputies say
Sex offender arrested after failing to register in the Upstate, deputies say
Sex offender arrested after failing to register in the Upstate, deputies say
Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
The TV competitor was arrested in August 2020 after having a sexual relationship with a teenage victim he met in 2014
Thomas Lorezca, 40, was shot multiple times after being called out to a Spanaway home for a repair job in May 2022.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
A Brampton, Ont., man convicted of smuggling 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge has received a 12-year prison sentence.Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 40, was convicted in April on charges of importing methamphetamine and possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking.At the time the charges were laid in 2019, the Canada Border Services Agency said it was "the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years."His lawyer, Je
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump granted his request Thursday for a hearing on whether prosecutors had been permitted to improperly breach attorney-client privilege when they obtained crucial evidence from one of his ex-lawyers.
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing his 7-year-old former stepdaughter in 1984.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An appeals court in Pakistan Thursday upheld the conviction and seven-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife for their 2018 marriage which was found to be unlawful, officials said.
Police said a mother left her daughter in the car while at work on Wednesday when temperatures reached the mid-90s. Most children who die in hot cars are under 3.
Robert Andrew Land, 62, sits in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's ahead of a hearing Wednesday. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)American authorities were first told six years ago that a fugitive from Arizona was in Newfoundland, but it doesn't appear U.S. officials took any action at the time to have him returned south of the border.Robert Andrew Land was finally arrested and taken into custody last week, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Canada to have him extradited.In 2005, Lan
Coronation Street spoilers as Roy Cropper will be conned by his nearest and dearest in new scenes.
The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.
A man was found dead inside a Co-op taxi in a parking lot next to Ossington Station. The witness who noticed the dead man says he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the cab, rigor mortis had set in and he wondered if he had been robbed. Catherine McDonald reports.
Skeletal dog found in a Daytona Beach backyard barely alive, police say
The man accused of killing a Walmart security guard in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Sherbrooke, Que., has been found not guilty of all charges related to the incident.Nacime Kouddar went to trial last winter for allegedly ramming security guard Philippe Jean in the Galeries Quatre Saisons parking lot on April 4, 2020. At Kouddar's trial in February, the court determined that he was in a position of self-defence.Late Thursday, Quebec Court Judge Hélène Fabi acquitted Kouddar of a charge
WINNIPEG — A Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted seven female patients took advantage of their trust and should be handed an 18-year prison term, a Crown attorney told court Thursday.
According to the Arlington Police Department, investigators have identified more than 20 clients who have died since September 2022.