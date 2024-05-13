Sex offender jailed for flouting court order

A registered sex offender has been jailed after he repeatedly flouted a court order curbing his online use.

Thomas Young, 34, of Carlisle, was subject to a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) 10 years ago.

However, software installed on his phone logged him continuing to access indecent images of children, which resulted in repeated court appearances.

Young, formally of Warwick Square, was jailed for 18 months, with new orders including an obligation to regularly provide police with personal information for 10 years.

'Lonely'

Young had appeared at Carlisle Crown Court in 2014 when he was sentenced for inciting a girl aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was twice brought back to court for breaching the SOPO imposed at the time, once in 2023 and again in early February, when he received a suspended sentence.

On 15 March, two indecent category C images were logged by special software on his phone.

Three days later, a further four were detected along with one image classed in category A - the most serious - involving a girl aged 12 to 14.

Young admitted making indecent photographs of a child, breaching the SOPO and twice flouting notification requirements.

A defence lawyer said Young had been “lonely” and taken cocaine at around the time of his latest criminal conduct.

