Sexist claims women agents failed Trump are ‘insulting’, says US security chief

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Trump, bloodied and belligerent, surrounded by agents on stage after the assassination attempt
The attempted assassination of Donald Trump has left the Secret Service under intense scrutiny - Gene J Puskar/AP

The US homeland security chief hit back on Saturday after misogynistic attacks on the women Secret Service agents who threw themselves into the line of fire to protect Donald Trump from a would-be assassin.

“These assertions are baseless and insulting,” Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement after some on the US Right accused the agency of “woke” hiring practices, which they said nearly killed the former president.

Mayorkas praised “highly skilled and trained” women serving in law enforcement across the country for risking “their lives on the front lines for the safety and security of others”.

“They are brave and selfless patriots who deserve our gratitude and respect,” he wrote.

Mr Mayorkas giving a press briefing from a lectern
Alejandro Mayorkas defended the work of women agents - Michael Reynolds/Shutterstock

The Department of Homeland Security will “with great pride... continue to recruit, retain and elevate women in our law enforcement ranks”, he continued.

Assassination attempt

It has been one week since a gunman opened fire during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, killing one bystander, wounding two others and leaving the Republican nominee bloodied but alive.

Several women were among the Secret Service agents racing to shield Trump with their bodies as the gunshots rang out.

Along with their boss Kimberly Cheatle – only the second woman director of the federal agency tasked with protecting presidents current, former and would-be – they are now under intense scrutiny over the attack.

“There should not be any women in the Secret Service. These are supposed to be the very best, and none of the very best at this job are women,” Right-wing activist Matt Walsh wrote on X, former Twitter, in one typical post.

Many of the attacks cited the DEI – diversity, equity and inclusivity – hiring practices that some Republicans have long criticised as discriminating against white people, and white men in particular.

“The results of DEI. DEI got someone killed,” read one post on the popular Libs of TikTok account.

‘The highest standards’

The Secret Service has defended itself against such accusations in the past, with a spokesman telling US media just weeks before the assassination attempt that agents “are held to the highest professional standards... at no time has the agency lowered these standards”.

Ms Cheatle, who has so far shrugged off calls to resign, is to appear before Congress on July 22 for a hearing on the assassination attempt.

Kimberley Cheatle speaking at a press conference
Kimberley Cheatle is the director of the Secret Service - Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

The Secret Service has also agreed to an independent review ordered by Joe Biden, the US president.

Not everyone on the Right supported the criticisms.

“I saw two women – one of them with a gun in her hand and the other with her body around him,” top Trump adviser Chris LaCivita told CNN reporter Kate Sullivan.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Sullivan said he continued: “I know this – a swarm of Secret Service agents put their lives on the line and put their bodies in between President Trump and the bullets, and anybody who’s said anything different about those people on the stage is an idiot.”

Latest Stories

  • It's 'go time' to buy software stocks: Analyst

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill joins Market Domination Overtime to discuss the state of the software sector and its outlook as the market heads into the second half of the year. "I'm more excited because everyone hates software right now," Thill says. He notes that the first half of the year has been tough for the sector, and investor sentiment is quite low given its recent performance: "I think that right now, everyone is so negative and I haven't seen this in my career for as long as I've done this and how negative it is. So when you think about the sentiment and the setup, it just feels really bad." However, Thill still has hope: "As they say, invest with fear and sell with greed. And right now we got a lot of fear. So I think it's go time. The IGV (IGV) has been slowly making its way back up against the semi names." He believes that if software companies de-risk a bit, coupled with a resurgence of M&A if Donald Trump were to be elected, the sector could see some growth. "I'm actually moderately more constructive because I think a lot of the bad news is already in these stocks," he explains. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. This post was written by Melanie Riehl

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • Call With Zelensky Revealed in Trump’s Flurry of Friday Night Posts

    In a series of social media posts the day after accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump characteristically boasted about the event’s “great reviews” and ratings, and reiterated his claims that he would somehow be able to secure the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at no cost, and end Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Big TV RATINGS last night for the Republican Convention, the best and most successful in history! Fox led the way. MSNBC was dead la

  • Secret Service Backtracks on Trump Security Denial in New WaPo Report

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • Fact Check: Trump Didn't Tell People to 'Inject Bleach' for COVID-19. But Here's What He Did Say

    Trump's confusing remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were revived during the 2024 presidential campaign.

  • ‘Couldn’t Keep Up The Act’: Chris Wallace Gives Trump’s Speech A Truly Terrible Review

    The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • ‘The View’: If Biden Gave Trump’s RNC Speech He’d Be Hospitalized

    The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim

  • Joe Biden’s Family Start Plotting His Exit as More Top Democrats Say ‘Quit’

    President Joe Biden was backed further into a corner Friday by a growing number of Democrats calling for him to step down, as his family reportedly began gaming out a path for him to end his reelection bid.Biden’s new skeptics include Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), who joined Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) as the only four senators so far calling for Biden to step aside. Tester and Brown are both from states where then-President Donald Trump beat Bid

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Was that social media post of Donald Trump playing golf after getting shot accurate? We fact-checked it

    A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.

  • False claim misspelling shows jacket on RNC stage wasn't Corey Comperatore's | Fact check

    The Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department said the erroneous spelling was made several years ago and that Comperatore opted not to change it.

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Rushed From Event Over Rooftop Sniper Scare

    King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec

  • Secret Service blasts ‘disgusting’ right-wing attacks on female agents after Trump rally shooting

    Director of the Secret Service will testify about the agency’s security plan for the Trump rally amid criticisms

  • Opinion: The Supreme Court is power hungry. There is one sure way to rein it in

    As supreme as the Supreme Court is, and despite what you learned in school, it doesn't have the last word.

  • Elizabeth Warren Responds to Viral AOC Video About Replacing Biden: Kamala Harris ‘Is Ready to Step Up, to Unite the Party’ | Video

    "If you're running against a convicted felon, then a prosecutor like Kamala is really a good person to make that case," the senator tells MSNBC The post Elizabeth Warren Responds to Viral AOC Video About Replacing Biden: Kamala Harris ‘Is Ready to Step Up, to Unite the Party’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Israeli fighter jets strike Yemen's Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah, military says

    Israel's military confirmed Saturday that its fighter jets had hit Yemen's port city of Hodeidah with air strikes earlier that evening, alleging that the port had been used by the Houthis to receive weapons shipments from Iran. The The Iran-backed rebels said at least three people died in the attacks and scores were injured. Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen on Saturday, the Israeli military said, a day after a drone launched by the Iranian

  • These Democrats Could Replace Biden: How Harris, Whitmer, and Newsom Stack Up

    If Joe Biden does leave the top of the ticket, Democrats will need to coalesce around a new presidential nominee almost immediately.