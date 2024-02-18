Sexist and homophobic abuse of police is ‘increasing alarmingly’, says Sir Mark Rowley

Karen Findlay has been appointed Assistant Chief Constable of the British Transport Police

Sexist and homophobic abuse against police officers is “increasing alarmingly”, the head of Scotland Yard has said following the online trolling of a senior female officer.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, has spoken out after Commander Karen Findlay was subjected to a deluge of misogynistic and offensive comments online when the British Transport Police announced her appointment on Friday as Assistant Chief Constable.

Sir Mark said Ms Findlay had been targeted by anonymous “online trolls” making “horrendous personal sexist and homophobic comments”.

Sir Mark said officers were increasingly becoming victims of “social media pile-ons”.

‘This is hugely damaging’

He said: “I am angry. My colleagues are angry. It isn’t acceptable and it’s happening too often.

“The intensity of the racist, sexist and homophobic abuse directed at police officers on social media is increasing alarmingly.

“At a time when we need to attract officers from under-represented parts of our communities, this is hugely damaging.

“Just in recent weeks, we’ve seen officers become the victim of social media pile-ons for being from Eastern Europe or for appearing to be Muslim.

“We don’t have to look back far to see really prominent examples from across the country of female officers having their appearance, their hairstyles, their clothing or their perceived sexuality become the subject of ridicule or personal cruelty.”

It is understood Sir Mark’s comments referred to two incidents involving a pro-Palestine protest and a Christian preacher, both of which were widely publicised on X, formerly Twitter.

On Feb 3, the image of a police officer went viral after a protester stuck a Palestine badge to him during a large rally in Central London without his knowledge. The Met said the officer had been “shaken” by the “online commentary” accusing him of being “anti-Israel”.

A week and half later, Met officers were filmed threatening to arrest a Christian preacher in Uxbridge, west London, who was said to have made homophobic and racist remarks.

The Met denied claims from the Daily Mail newspaper that the incident was a “Christian crackdown” and said the officers involved were commended for their “professional behaviour, patience and knowledge of the legislation”.

‘Professional experience should be focus’

Ms Findlay, a veteran of 30 years with the police, said the “misogynistic, homophobic, sexist vileness” she experienced was “not OK”.

“As female officers and staff colleagues, within policing and in any other job, our professional experience, contribution and commitment should be the focus,” she said.

Ms Findlay, a former international rugby player for Scotland, was appointed Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in this year’s Honours list for her services in overseeing the late Queen’s funeral and the King’s Coronation.

She has also been awarded the King’s Police Medal, and played a key role in a team that worked on security for the London 2012 Olympics.

Lucy D’Orsi, chief constable of BTP, said: “I have been shocked to see how many people took our post which was celebrating the appointment of a senior woman in policing, as an opportunity to respond with vile, nasty and homophobic messages.”

She described Ms Findlay as an “exceptional leader and public order commander”.