Sexual Misconduct Allegations Implodes NYPD as Top Cop Quits

New York City’s top uniformed officer has stepped down amid explosive allegations that he demanded sexual favors from a female subordinate in exchange for overtime pay.

Chief Jeffrey Maddrey’s resignation was accepted on Saturday by NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, reported the New York Post.

Although Maddrey was an ally of embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams, a spokesperson for the mayor said that he is working with Tisch to undertake a “separate department-wide review to ensure no high-ranking officers are using their power inappropriately,” according to The New York Times.

Lt. Quathisha Epps told the New York Post that Maddrey, who is married, used his power to prey on her, sometimes offering significant overtime in return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Maddrey) wanted to have anal sex, vaginal sex, oral sex,” Epps alleged.

Epps requested an early retirement amid an investigation into her high overtime pay. / New York Daily News / TNS

According to Epps, Maddrey first propositioned her for sex in an office at NYPD headquarters.

“He said he dreamed about f--king me in my a--,” Epps recalled to the Post. “I said, ‘But Chief, you’re the Chief of Department.’ He rubbed his chest ... His work pants were open.”

Epps acquiesced and followed Maddrey back to his office, which had a couch. Although what followed was painful and Epps asked him to stop, Maddrey ignored her.

The two had sex around 10 additional times after that, Epps told the New York Post.

A spokesperson for the department, responding to the allegations, told NYT, “The NYPD takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously, and will thoroughly investigate this matter.”

While Epps said that Maddrey had been flexible with overtime pay before their sexual relationship, it had always come with strings attached—like helping his “girlfriend” (another officer under his command) go apartment hunting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Epps, 51, requested to retire earlier this week amid an internal investigation into her high overtime pay, which amounted to over $200,000 last year, making her the department’s top earner, according to the New York Post.

Maddrey stands accused of sexually preying on a subordinate officer. / Kena Betancur / Getty Images

A lawyer for Maddrey denied Epps' allegations in a statement.

“What a convenient time to accuse somebody of misconduct after she’s caught stealing time,” the attorney, Lambros Lambrou, said. “She’s obviously drowning and in the deep end of the pool without a lifesaver. She wants to take down as many people as she can. This is completely meritless, and we deny every aspect of it.”

Maddrey was previously sued for making inappropriate sexual advances to another female officer, Tabitha Foster, in 2016, reported the New York Post. However, a judge eventually tossed the suit.

However, NYT reported that Maddrey faced internal discipline for the allegations described in the suit, as well as other incidents across his three-decade career in the department.

Maddrey is just the latest Adams ally to become embroiled in controversy. / Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Adams, formerly a police captain, said in October that “everyone knows and loves” Maddrey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high-ranking officer is just the latest associate of Adams, who himself is facing federal charges for soliciting inappropriate benefits as a public official, to become embroiled in controversy.

On Thursday, his top adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, who had resigned abruptly earlier in the week, was indicted for allegedly giving preferential treatment to a real estate developer in exchange for $100,000 in checks and cash—which she used to buy a Porsche, reported Politico.

In the wake of Adams' scandals, numerous of his staffers have also resigned—some of whom have been tied to investigations.