When Debbie Martin was a master's and then a PhD student, she saw first-hand the importance of being part of a mentorship network.Martin — who is Inuk and a member of NunatuKavut — was funded through the Atlantic Aboriginal Health Research Program, which she said was one network among others that aimed to build capacity for Indigenous research led by Indigenous people. "There's been a tremendously long history of poor or harmful research … that's negatively affected Indigenous communities," said