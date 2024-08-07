SF Police Decry 'Bunch of Bullies on Bikes' Who Circled Lone Officer

The San Francisco Police Officer’s Association has described as “bullies on bikes” a group of masked people on motorbikes and dirt bikes who were seen circling an officer in a recent bystander video.

The footage was recorded by Sanee Iqbal, and shows the riders whizzing down Lombard Street, before circling the officer at a junction.

The police union told ABC7 News they “would like nothing more than to arrest each and every individual shown wreaking havoc on our streets in those videos.”

“If we had the number of officers we should have, you would have seen a lot more of those bullies in cuffs,” police said. Credit: Sanee Iqbal via Storyful

Video Transcript

A. Oh Oh.