“Shōgun” Wins Outstanding Drama Series at 2024 Emmy Awards, Making History with 18 Total Wins

The FX series triumphed over 'The Crown', 'Fallout', 'The Gilded Age', 'The Morning Show', 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', 'Slow Horses' and '3 Body Problem'

Katie Yu /FX / Courtesy of FX via Everett Collection

The 2024 Emmy Awards have spoken, and

FX’s Shōgun — which captivated audiences with its portrayal of 17th-century Japan, blending rich history and dramatic storytelling — was named outstanding drama series on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the 76th annual Emmys.

Receiving a massive 25 nominations this year, the new drama found its way into the Emmy history-books with a record-breaking 14 Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies last weekend and another four on Sunday, including one for lead actor Hiroyuki Sanada and one for lead actress Anna Sawai.

Shōgun weaves the tales of two men from different worlds — John Blackthorne a.k.a. Anjin-san (Cosmo Jarvis), an English sailor who finds himself shipwrecked in Japan, and Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada), a samurai warlord navigating complex power struggles.



Related: Is Shōgun a True Story? All About the Real-Life Rulers and Events That Inspired the Show

Katie Yu/FX Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado in 'Shōgun'.

"Thank you for this incredible honor. We are so grateful," co-creator Justin Marks said while accepting before thanking FX's John Landgraf, Gina Balin, Kate Lambert, Lindsay Donahue, Nick Grad. "You guys greenlit a very expensive, subtitled, Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition. I have no idea why you did that, but thank you for your faith in this incredible team."



He then passed the mic to Hiroyuki, who spoke in Japanese as Marks translated.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the crew and directors and masters who have inherited and supported our samurai period dramas up until now," they said. "The passion and dreams that we have inherited from you have crossed oceans and borders."



This year's nominees included The Crown, Fallout, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Shōgun, Slow Horses and 3 Body Problem.



Keith Bernstein/Netflix Netflix's 'The Crown'

The Crown concluded its sixth and final season in two parts. The first focused on Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) final days before her fatal car crash in August 1997 while the second part chronicled King Charles (Dominic West as the then-Prince Charles) and Camilla's (Olivia Williams) progression in their relationship, as well as the love story between Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).

In addition to outstanding drama series, Dominic West was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series and Imelda Staunton was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for playing Queen Elizabeth.

Jonathan Pryce also received an outstanding supporting actor in a drama series nomination for his portrayal of Prince Philip, and both Debicki and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret were nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category.



Related: Elizabeth Debicki on the Most Important Thing She Learned While Playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Courtesy of Prime Video Walter Goggins in 'Fallout'

Based on the popular post-apocalyptic video game franchise of the same name, Fallout is set in 2296, 219 years after the fictional apocalypse occurred. This means that, chronologically, the show takes place after every Fallout video game to date, allowing it to offer fresh storylines and new characters.



The series follows Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), a young woman who’s spent her life living in the protection of an underground bunker after a nuclear war broke out between the U.S. and China. But after her vault is invaded by raiders and her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) is kidnapped by Lee Moldaver — also known as the Flame Mother — she’s forced to brave the surface for the first time to find him.

In addition to outstanding drama series, Walter Goggins, who took on the role of Ghoul, was also nominated for outstanding actor in a drama series.



Related: Fallout Season 1 Ending, Explained: What Does the Finale Mean for Season 2?

Barbara Nitke/HBO Carrie Coon in 'The Gilded Age'

The Gilded Age is set in late 18th-century New York City. The series — written and created by Downton Abby's Julian Fellowes — focuses on the differences and dynamics between old and new money. Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon are among the main cast as sisters in the established van Rhijn-Brook family who do not want to associate with their new neighbors, the Russell family.

Baranski and Carrie Coon were also nominated for a oustanding actress and supporting actress respectively.

In The Gilded Age, Coon fully embodies the new-money matriarch Bertha Russell. On screen, Bertha stops at nothing to elevate her family — who became incredibly wealthy from the success of her railroad tycoon husband George Russell (Morgan Spector) — and break into old New York society in the period drama set in the late 1800s.

On the other hand, Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn, a widow well versed and imersed in the old money crowd in New York City.



Related: Louisa Jacobson Says 'Gilded Age' Corset Was so Tight It Hurt Her Ribs: 'Couldn't Sleep on My Side'

Courtesy of Apple+ Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show'

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show takes an inside look at the fictional news network UBA, including the lives of those who bring the world’s top stories to the screen and the internal politics at play.

Season 3 introduced Jon Hamm as billionaire Paul Marks, a corporate titan who is being courted by Cory Ellison to rescue UBA from its financial woes. While Marks and UBA anchor Alex Levy (Aniston) develop a romantic relationship during the season that could jeopardize the deal, suspicions about Marks’ past and intentions start surfacing.

In addition to outstanding drama series, The Morning Show received a total of 10 nominations. Witherspoon and Aniston competed for outstanding actress while Hamm Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, were in the running for best supporting actor. Greta Lee, Holland Taylor, Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman also received nods for the best supporting actress award.



Related: Jennifer Aniston Smiles After Being Covered in Oil in Behind-the-Scenes Photo from The Morning Show Set

David Lee/Prime Video Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, led by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is Prime Video's reimagined television series based on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2005 film.

According to the official synposis, “Two strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners—in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option.”

Glover and Erskine were also nominated for best actor and actress in addition to the series' outstanding drama nod.



Related: Donald Glover Reveals Brad Pitt's Reaction to New Mr. & Mrs. Smith Reboot: 'Gave Me Good Advice'

Apple TV + Gary Oldman in 'Slow Horses'

Apple TV+'s spy comedy thriller, Slow Horses, centers around "a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents — and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman)— as they navigate the espionage world's smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces."



In addition to outstanding drama series, Oldman and Jack Lowden were also nominated for best actor and supporting actor respectively.

In an interview with Deadline in April 2022, Oldman, 66, confessed he would be more than happy to round out his acting career with the hit series.

"I could see myself playing Jackson for the next how many years," he explained, before referring to the books the series is based on. "I mean, for those that love the [Slough House] books and that were [author] Mick Herron devotees, as it were, he is already an iconic character."



Related: Gary Oldman Says His 'Retirement' from Acting 'Is on the Horizon': 'I Can See It'

Ed Miller/Netflix (L-R) Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong and Sea Shimooka in '3 Body Problem'

Related: '3 Body Problem': A Glossary of All the Terms from Netflix's New Sci-Fi Series

Loosely inspired by Liu Cixin's Hugo Award-winning novel, 3 Body Problem kicks off in 1960s China with a pivotal decision by a young astrophysicist (Zine Tseng), impacting the future. As natural laws begin to break down, a team of scientists and a detective work together in the 21st century to prevent a humanity-destroying threat.



The story skips ahead several decades, to when a team of scientists and a detective are working together in the 21st century to stop a time and space-altering event from destroying humanity.

On May 31, Netflix announced at a FYSEE panel that the science fiction series based on books would run for three seasons.

"We included a lot of what we loved from [the novels] in Season 1, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in Season 2,” executive producer and Game of Thrones alum D.B. Weiss said at the time. "We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s really, really thrilling to us that we will get to do just that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards as they're broadcasting live on ABC from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.