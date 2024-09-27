Shaboozey took home New Artist of 2024 at the People’s Choice Country Awards Thursday and used his acceptance speech as an opportunity to thank Beyoncé among others. He concluded his speech, “Thank you to Empire for being the best independent label partner any artist could ask for, and thank you Beyoncé, you’re amazing.”

The singer told the audience that he had a prepared speech to read and first thanked “People’s Choice, the fans and listeners for this award.” He continued, “I’m so honored and extremely humbled. I never would have thought in a million years that I’d be up here at the Grand Ole Opry accepting something like this. It’s a dream come true.”

“Thank you to all the programmers at Country Radio for supporting my management, for believing in me and putting in the time, hard work and dedication. And thank you to all my friends and family in Nashville for showing up for me time and time again,” he added.

Shaboozey is featured on two of Beyoncé’s song off her newest record “Cowboy Carter” — “Spaghetti” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

Beyoncé was nominated for 8 awards at the show. Her nominations include Song of the Year, Album of 2024, Crossover Song of 2024, Cover Song of 2024, Female Song of 2024, Social Country Star of 2024, Female Artist of 2024 and People’s Artist of 2024.

“Cowboy Carter” was previously completely shut out of the Country Music Awards when nominees were announced Sept. 18. Instead, the most nominated artist of the 2024 CMA Awards is Morgan Wallen, who is nominated for major honors including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

The post Shaboozey Thanks Beyoncé After Becoming the People’s Choice Country Awards First Black Winner: ‘She’s Amazing’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.