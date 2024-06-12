Shadow Chancellor: UK economy ‘flatlined’ in April
The UK economy recorded no growth in April, according to the Office for National Statistics. Gross domestic product was flat during the month, following growth of 0.4% in March, the ONS said. Responding to the figures, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The Prime Minister says the economy has turned a corner, but the numbers today show that the economy is flatlining, there is no growth at all. It is this prime minister that has presided over this state of affairs.".