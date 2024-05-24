Shadow education secretary refuses to rule out raising university tuition fees

Appearing on the BBC's Question Time, Bridget Phillipson was asked if she would remove the current cap of £9,250

The shadow education secretary has refused to rule out raising university tuition fees.

Bridget Phillipson said that hiking tuition fees was a “really, really unpalatable choice”, but insisted Labour had to “look at all of the options”.

Appearing on the BBC’s Question Time on Thursday, Ms Phillipson was asked by Fiona Bruce, the programme’s host, if she would remove the current cap of £9,250 if she became education secretary.

She replied: “That is a really really unpalatable choice. I do not want to have to do that.

“I absolutely don’t because when I speak to students across the country, what they tell me is that they can’t manage the cost of living.”

However, Ms Phillipson, the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, conceded: “We need to look at all of the options around that.”

She said universities are facing “enormous challenges” and that the answer was “not straightforward”, adding: “If I were to say to you, this is easy, and the only options are clear and straightforward, I don’t think you would believe that.

“We’ve ended up in a situation where because tuition fees have been frozen over an extended period of time, that means that universities are increasingly struggling to cover the cost of tuition.”

Ms Phillipson said that international students were increasingly subsidising the education of domestic students because of the freeze on tuition fees.

Universities in England made an average loss of £2,500 for every domestic student they educated last year - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media

It comes as universities are considering offering fewer places to British students amid the threat of financial collapse.

Vice-chancellors are scrambling to make savings amid frozen home tuition fees, higher costs and a drop in international students that has put pressure on their financial stability.

John Rushforth, the executive secretary of the Committee of University Chairs, which represents heads of UK university governing bodies, previously told The Telegraph that reducing the number of domestic students was “one consideration” at universities worried about the risk of going bust.

He said: “You can reduce the numbers of domestic students you take because you can still make a surplus on foreign students, but you can’t make one on domestic students.”

Mr Rushforth added: “I think they’re all looking at alternative futures and alternative possibilities. And that’s one consideration.”

Universities in England made an average loss of £2,500 for every domestic student they educated last year, according to the Russell Group.

Tuition fees for domestic students have effectively been frozen at £9,250 for the past decade. Overseas students pay up to four times as much as their domestic counterparts.

Universities are worried about a fall in international student demand from some countries after Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, introduced a clampdown on foreign students bringing dependent family members to Britain.