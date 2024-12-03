Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Desire to Become a Mom One Day: 'One of My Biggest Dreams'

The 'Three Women' star has largely kept her romantic life private since she split from ex Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Shailene Woodley would love to be a mother one day.

The Three Women actress, 33, spoke with Outside and at the end of the interview, shared that she has thoughts about growing her family one day. In the piece, journalist Melissa Johnson notes she left her young baby at home to interview Woodley and says she told the actress as much.

"One of my biggest dreams is to be a mom," Woodley says, adding that Johnson should've brought her baby along.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dave Benett/Getty Shailene Woodley

Related: Shailene Woodley Says She Wants to 'Be a Mom' but Help Clean the Planet First (Exclusive)

This isn't the first time Woodley has addressed her desire to become a parent. While speaking on a panel at the June 6 premiere of her show Hope in the Water in Los Angeles, the star was asked about being an "activist," and said that she wants to provide a better Earth for her future kids.

"The word activist I don't for me really relate to because I'm like, it just makes sense," said Woodley. "I need oxygen to breathe and water to survive, and I need food to survive. The planet is our home, and we're a part of the planet and we are nature, and it's not something that's separate from us. And what else am I going to invest my time and energy in?"

"I want to be a mom and I'm not going to give this world to a child and go, 'Oops, sorry, we messed it up for you. Have fun for as many years as you get to be here,' " the Divergent actress continued. "That's just so not on my agenda."

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Shailene Woodley

Woodley has largely been private about her personal life since splitting from ex Aaron Rodgers in 2022.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE it was "amicable," explaining that their relationship "just wasn't working."

"They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount," they said, "They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Read the original article on People