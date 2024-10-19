Shakespeare latest victim of No 10 purge of Great Briton portraits

The Shakespeare portrait by Louis François Roubiliac, now removed from No 10 - GAC

The Prime Minister has removed a portrait of William Shakespeare from No 10, the latest occasion of a painting of a great national figure to be taken out of Downing Street under Labour, The Telegraph understands.

The 18th-century portrait of the Bard – among the most celebrated Britons of all time – has been taken down following Sir Keir Starmer’s arrival at No 10 and placed in storage, it has emerged, in a move that has prompted concerns about “philistinism”.

The Telegraph has revealed that portraits depicting Elizabeth I, Sir Walter Raleigh, William Ewart Gladstone and Margaret Thatcher have been taken down since Labour took power, which have sparked a backlash from Conservatives.

Sir Oliver Dowden, Tory MP and former culture secretary, said: “The Prime Minister spent the election loudly proclaiming his patriotism but now the election is over, he’s succumbing to the usual Left-wing cringing embarrassment about our past.

“Not content with removing Thatcher, Gladstone, Raleigh and Elizabeth I, he’s now consigning Shakespeare to the dustbin.

“Downing Street receives thousands of distinguished visitors every year. He should be using it to proclaim the greatest writer in the English language, not engaging in this philistinism.”

Sir Keir Starmer ‘should not be engaging in this philistinism’, says Sir Oliver Dowden - Jonathan Brady/WPA/Getty

Robert Jenrick, the Conservative Party leadership candidate, said: “We should celebrate and extol great figures in English history and stop being embarrassed by our identity. No other country would behave like this.”

In September, Rachel Reeves demanded that pictures of men by male artists are removed from the state room in No 11 Downing Street.

The Chancellor reportedly imposed a new female-only rule on the decor, meaning that all artworks on display in the state room must be “of a woman or by a woman”.

The Shakespeare image that has been removed is by Louis François Roubiliac, which is itself a copy of John Taylor’s famous 17th-century “Chandos” portrait purported to have been made of the Bard during his lifetime.

The writer (1564-1616) is acclaimed around the world as one of the giants of human artistic achievement.

His portrait forms part of the Government Art Collection (GAC), typically used to project British soft power, and incoming prime ministers are entitled to use the collection to redecorate Downing Street on arrival.

Shakespeare’s work has been critiqued by The Globe theatre in London through a series of “Anti-Racist Shakespeare” seminars, during which academics have variously claimed that King Lear is about “whiteness” and that Hamlet held “racist” views of black people.

It was also claimed that A Midsummer Night’s Dream displayed “problematic gendered and racialised dynamics, and that The Tempest could be “harmful” to audiences because of its colonial themes.

Many of his plays were written during the reign of Elizabeth I, who patronised the early slave trade through pirates like Sir John Hawkins, and whose portrait also no longer hangs in Downing Street.

Another contemporary whose image has been removed, explorer and poet Sir Walter Raleigh, played a key role in England’s early colonisation of North America.

The recent visit of Vlodymyr Zelensky shows how Sir Keir is failing to project soft power with the removal of historic English ‘warrior’ figures

Four-time Liberal prime minister Gladstone became the focus of activist action because his father and fellow politician, Sir John Gladstone, owned thousands of slaves.

As a young MP, Gladstone supported compensation for slave owners as a condition of abolition, but never owned slaves or plantations himself, and condemned slavery as “by far the foulest crime that taints the history of mankind”.

The Welsh Labour Government included Gladstone in its audit of places linked to empire and the slave trade, and the Labour-run Brent council tabled plans to rename the local Gladstone Park, with “Diane Abbott Park” suggested as a possible new name.

Downing Street said it did not comment on the arrangement of interiors, but changes are expected when an incoming prime minister, or the holders of the seniority of state, enter their new offices.