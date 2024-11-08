Shakira Is Back As Gazelle In ‘Zootopia 2’

Three-time Grammy and 14x Latin Grammy winning Shakira is back as the voice of Gazelle in Disney’s Zootopia 2. The news was just announced at D23 Brazil.

Shakira also sang one of the movie’s signature tunes, “Try Everything,” which went 3x platinum.

In a video, the Columbian singer said, “I’m here to announce some big news. Are you ready? Gazelle is returning to ‘Zootopia 2. That’s right. Gazelle is back and she’s got a new look, a new song and, of course, new dance moves. Just wait until you see what she and her tiger dancers have been working on. I know you’re going to love it. That’s all I can share for now, but I look forward to seeing you all on my tour next year and I’ll see you at the movies next November.”

Zootopia 2 is hitting cinemas over the Thanksgiving break on November 26, 2025. The 2016 first movie grossed more than $1 billion and won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.

The first movie followed a rookie bunny cop (Ginnifer Goodwin) and a cynical con artist fox (Jason Bateman) who team up to uncover a conspiracy in a city of anthropomorphic animals.

Zootopia 2 is directed and written by Byron Howard and Jared Bush. In the sequel, rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers. That new case revolves around Gary, a sneaky snake, who is pursued by the duo. He’s voiced by Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan.

