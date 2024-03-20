Shakira debunks theory she discovered Gerard Piqué's alleged cheating via jam jar
During an interview with The Sunday Times, the Hips Don't Lie singer was asked about the viral rumour that she discovered the footballer's alleged infidelity when she found someone had eaten her jam while she was away, even though he and their children didn't touch it. She simply replied, "Not true," and claimed not to know what the reporter was talking about. The Colombian hitmaker and the retired football player confirmed they were separating after 11 years in June 2022...