Shakira Dedicates Grammy Win to Her ‘Immigrant Brothers and Sisters’: ‘You Are Loved, You Are Worth It’

Shakira took the opportunity to address the political turmoil surrounding President Donald Trump’s immigration policies during her Grammys acceptance speech.

After receiving the award for best Latin pop album for “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” from Jennifer Lopez, the Colombian singer thanked her children and dedicated the award “to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country,” she said. “You are loved. You are worth it and I will always fight with you.”

Additionally, Shakira took the time to honor “all of those women who work really hard everday to provide to their families.” She concluded, “You are the true She-wolves.”

Earlier that evening, Grammys host and comedian Trevor Noah made an unsightly joke about Colombia, stating that Shakira “was the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn’t a Class A felony.” The joke fell flat, seeing that just down the road, thousands of protesters had gathered to protest President Trump’s aggressive policies against undocumented immigrants and promise of mass deportations, causing traffic gridlock in the hours ahead of the Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena.

Noah also explained how the Grammy winners are determined after a vote of 13,000 members of the Recording Academy and joked that voting also included “20 million illegal immigrants.”

On a happier note, Shakira is also celebrating her birthday on Sunday, and is just days away from the launch of her world tour. She is slated to perform at the ceremony as a teaser to the upcoming tour dates, which will see her performing in numerous arenas across the North America.

