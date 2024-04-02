Shakira reveals her sons 'absolutely hated' Barbie movie

The Colombian hitmaker has opened up about why she and her sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine, found Greta Gerwig's 2023 film "emasculating". "My sons absolutely hated it," Shakira, 47, said of the film in a new interview with Allure. "They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent.". "I'm raising two boys. I want 'em to feel powerful too (while) respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.".