Shakira's Tax Evasion Case Dropped by Prosecutors in Spain Months After Singer Settled Separate Tax Case

The singer was accused of failing to pay about $7.2 million in taxes

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Shakira at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2024

Shakira is reportedly off the hook after tax fraud changes in Spain were dropped in prosecutors, just months after reaching a settlement with Spanish authorities over a separate tax dispute.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 47, had the latest probe into her finances shelved by a Spanish investigative magistrate on Thursday, May 9, the Associated Press reported.

“There is no indication that can prove that Shakira Isabel M. R. had consciously and voluntarily omitted information and documentation with tax significance,” the court reportedly said.

Shakira was charged with tax fraud in September linked to taxes filed on her 2018 income. She’d reportedly been accused of failing to pay about $7.2 million in taxes that year by using an offshore company located in a tax haven.

A rep for the star, who has denied any wrongdoing, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Her case was dropped just one day after state prosecutors recommended an investigating judge do so, as there was “not sufficient evidence” of the crime, and the ruling will be final if not appealed by prosecutors within a week, per the AP.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Shakira performing at Coachella in Indio in April 2024

In a separate case, Shakira agreed to a settlement with Spanish authorities in November after she was accused of six count of tax fraud for failing to pay about $15.8 million in income tax between 2012 and 2014, something she denies.

The deal included a three-year suspended sentence and a $7.5 million fine; she’d been facing up to eight years in jail and a fine of up to $26 million if found guilty.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time, Shakira said she’d settled the case for the sake of her sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué.

“While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight," she said.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Shakira performing at Coachella in Indio in April 2024

“I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love — my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about,” she added. “I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career.”

Still, Shakira maintained her innocence in her statement. “Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others," she said.

The star also criticized tax authorities in Spain, whom she claimed “pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people’s energy, time, and tranquility for years at a time.”



