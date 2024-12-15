Shalom Brune-Franklin got starstruck in own home

Shalom Brune-Franklin got starstruck in her own kitchen.

The ‘Dune: Prophecy’ actress had an online meeting with ‘House of Cards’ star Robin Wright - who directed and co-stars in her upcoming TV series 'The Girlfriend' - and couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed.

She admitted to Grazia magazine: “The last time I felt starstruck was meeting Robin Wright over Zoom in my kitchen.”

In her free time, the 30-year-old star loves to cook and admitted she and her family are all “obsessed” with making new meals.

She said: “The last meal I cooked was chicken stir fry.

“My dad was a chef, so cooking is in the family, we’re all obsessed with it – especially Thai food.”

Shalom also enjoys reading and listening to podcasts when she has some time off.

She said “The last book I read was ‘Young Mungo’ by Douglas Stuart. It’s a coming-of-age story about a young man growing up in a tenement building in Scotland.

“I love reading – it’s my switch off time.

“[I listen to] Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee’s series ‘Bad Friends’ religiously every Monday.

“It’s completely ridiculous and stupid, but it’s so funny. You will laugh out loud.”

The ‘Tourist’ actress recently had to learn to play tennis for a role, and she is determined to keep playing in her spare time.

She said: “The last time I worked out, I went running and then I did some weights.

“I had to play tennis for a job recently and I want to keep that up.”

Shalom tries not to think too much about what other people think of her.

Asked the best great piece of advice she’d been given, she said: “No one’s looking and no one cares as much as you might think.”