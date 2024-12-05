Shameik Moore Says the 'Internet's Been Killing Me' Over His Cryptic Post After Hailee Steinfeld's Engagement

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, who annnounced her engagement to NFL quarterback Josh Allen on Nov. 29, costar in the animated 'Spider-Verse' movies

Shameik Moore is clarifying comments he made on social media that some fans took to imply he held feelings for Hailee Steinfeld.

Days after his Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse costar Steinfeld, 27, announced she is engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Moore, 29, made an appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco 2024, where he addressed speculation over posts he made on the same day as Steinfeld's announcement.

"It’s been a tough weekend, my brother. The internet’s been killing me, I’m sorry," Moore said during a panel, according to Screen Rant. The actor appeared to be referencing reaction to a post he shared on X on Nov. 29 that read, "There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply."

Moore lends his voice to the Spider-Man character Miles Morales in the animated Spider-Verse movies, while Steinfeld portrays Morales' ally and love interest Gwen Stacy (a.k.a. Spider-Gwen) in the series. "Also crazy what yall decide to engage with when I post," Moore additionally wrote on X Nov. 29 as a follow-up to his earlier post.

Jeff Spicer/WireImage Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore on June 1, 2023

The actor also took to TikTok on Wednesday, Dec. 4, where he continued to address internet chatter regarding him and Steinfeld. "There's no way, especially in today's moment and time, all the stuff going on in the workspace, there is no way I could be making someone uncomfortable and it be okay in reality," Moore said. "In reality - on social media, it's fun and games. In reality, I would lose my job. Keep that in mind."



Ethan Miller/Getty Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld on April 24, 2023

Moore and Steinfeld are expected to reprise their voice roles as Miles and Gwen at least one more time for the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was originally intended to release in March 2024. That film remains in production and does not yet have a release date.



