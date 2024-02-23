Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of British citizenship

Shamima Begum’s citizenship was revoked on national security grounds in 2019. Photograph: BBC

Shamima Begum, who left Britain as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State, has lost an appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship.

Begum travelled to Syria in 2015 at the age of 15. Her citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Last year, the now 24-year-old lost a challenge against the decision at the special immigration appeals commission.

Begum’s lawyers brought a bid to overturn this decision at the court of appeal, with the Home Office opposing the challenge.

All three appeal judges ruled against her on Friday.

Dame Sue Carr, the head of the court of appeal, said the judges unanimously dismissed Begum’s appeal: “It could be argued that the decision in Miss Begum’s case was harsh.

“It could also be argued that Miss Begum is the author of her own misfortune. But it is not for this court to agree or disagree with either point of view.

“Our only task is to assess whether the deprivation decision was unlawful. We have concluded it was not and the appeal is dismissed.”

