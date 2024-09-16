Shanghai hit by strongest typhoon in 75 years

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated as a powerful typhoon made landfall near China's financial hub, Shanghai.

Typhoon Bebinca hit at about 07:30 local time (23:30 GMT) on Monday in the coastal area of Lingang New City in Shanghai’s east, the China Meteorological Administration said.

It is the strongest storm to hit Shanghai in 75 years, according to Chinese state media.

As a precaution, more than 400,000 people in the Shanghai Metropolitan area were relocated by Sunday evening, according to local officials.

Shanghai's strongest storm in over 70 years has grounded flights and felled trees in the city [Getty Images]

A further 9,000 people were evacuated from the Chongming District, an island at the mouth of the Yangtze River that is also part of Shanghai.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled as the city's two main airports grounded all flights. Train services were also cancelled and highways closed. A 40km/h (25mph) speed limit was imposed on roads inside the city.

Shanghai’s 25 million residents had been advised to stay home ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Authorities issued a red alert for Bebinca, the highest level, as wind speeds of up to 151km/h (94 mph) were recorded at the typhoon's eye.

It is rare for Shanghai to get a direct hit from strong typhoons, which tend to make landfall further south in China.

The city's flood control headquarters said they received dozens of reports of incidents related to the typhoon - mostly fallen trees and billboards.

Resorts in Shanghai, including Shanghai Disney Resort, Jinjiang Amusement Park and Shanghai Wild Animal Park, have been temporarily closed and many ferries halted.

Another typhoon, Yagi, killed at least four people and injured 95 when it passed through China's southern Hainan island this month, according to national weather authorities.

Yagi also caused severe flooding in Southeast Asia, killing hundreds of people in Vietnam and Myanmar.

Typhoon Bebinca also passed through Japan and the central and southern Philippines, where falling trees killed six people.

Chinese state media said Bebinca was expected to move north-west, causing heavy rain and high winds in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.