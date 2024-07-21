Shania Twain Duets with Andrea Bocelli During His 3-Day Concert Event in Tuscany: Watch

The duo performed an Italian rendition of her hit track 'From This Moment On' titled 'Da Stanotte in Poi' during his Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration concert series in Italy

Getty(2) Shania Twain and Andrea Bocelli

Shania Twain has found an unlikely duet partner in classical music legend Andrea Bocelli.

On Friday, July 19, the country star, 58, stopped by Bocelli's extravagant final night of his three-day concert series at the Teatro del Silenzio in his hometown of Lajatico, Italy, to perform Twain's brand-new take on her 1998 hit "From This Moment On" with Bocelli, 65.

Just last week, the pair announced that they had recorded a classical rendition of "From This Moment On," titled "Da Stanotte in Poi," and released it as the first single from Bocelli's upcoming Duets album, which is set to feature a number of high-profile artists singing with the renowned Italian tenor.

A video of Twain's appearance at Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration — which was held to commemorate his 30 years in the music industry — shows Bocelli beginning their performance of the song with a verse in his native Italian. Twain then joined in for the chorus, singing along with Bocelli in English during the ballad's chorus as a full orchestra accompanied their operatic voices.



The pair's rendition of "Da Stanotte in Poi" on Friday marked the third and final performances of Bocelli's concert event, which featured a stacked lineup of guests including Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Brian May, Johnny Depp, David Foster, Zucchero, Plácido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Nadine Sierra, Elisa and Laura Pausini and Eros Ramazzotti, among others.



Bocelli's recent album also features collaborations with Twain, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Karol G, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Hans Zimmer and more.

Other songs on the 32-track album include previously released duets with Ed Sheeran, Céline Dion, Sarah Brightman, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Virginia Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Shania Twain attends the Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration on July 19, 2024

"To mix voices, mix the vibrations, is for me a very exciting experience, sensual and spiritual at the same time," Bocelli previously said in a statement about Duets. "Something intimate and deep is established between the two voices that sing a duet. We singers are in constant search of colleagues able to give life to this alchemy."



For those who couldn't make it to Italy, the performances were filmed for Sam Wrench's upcoming concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, set to release this fall.



