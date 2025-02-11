Shania Twain gets tearful as she closes 'special' chapter: 'You are everything'

It is a bittersweet time for Shania Twain.

This week, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer closed out a special chapter, her recent Come On Over Las Vegas residency, which began back on May 20, 2024 and had almost 30 shows.

And while she was sad to bid adieu, she promised fans there's much to look forward to, including new music from her.

As her residency came to an end, Shania took to Instagram and shared a sweeping recap of the special time, along with a touching tribute.

Some of the photos she shared highlighted the variety of whimsical outfits and wigs she wore on stage, sweet moments shared with both the audience and her crew, and other unforgettable moments on and off the stage.

"That's a wrap on the Come On Over Las Vegas Residency!" Shania then wrote in her caption, and emphasized: "Vegas holds a special place in my heart and this experience was even better than I could have imagined."

Shania has had several residencies in Vegas, most recently before Come On Over her Let's Go! residency, which ran from December 2019 to September 2022, save for pandemic-related postponements.

"Every crowd showed up with 100% energy, the best outfits on The Strip, the loudest singalongs and the most kick-ass onstage moments," she continued, adding: "I couldn't ask for better fans… You are everything!!"

"Thank you to my incredible cast and crew, on and off stage, for making this show what it is. Your hard work and passion mean the world to me."

The Grammy winner then told fans: "Cry because it's over… BUT don't cry too much because I can't wait to see you on the road this summer for my final shows of 2025 before I head into the studio to start writing new music!"

Shania now has about ten more shows across Canada and the U.S., culminating with a gig at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida in August.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise Shania, though first one of her crew members commented: "Forever grateful to you for welcoming me so warmly into the team. It's been something I'll never forget! Thank you!!" as others followed suit with: "Thank you for all the wonderful memories! I’ve had the pleasure of seeing this residency FOUR TIMES now! Hopefully see you this summer! Love you always!!!" and: "We have made the most amazing memories at your show. From laughing to crying, making friends & singing giddy up with you on stage, it's truly been a blast! THANK YOU Shania."