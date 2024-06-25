Shania Twain hopes to ride a horse to Glastonbury stage

Shania Twain hopes to pull off a Glastonbury first by riding a horse to the Pyramid stage on Sunday, ahead of her teatime Legends slot.

When asked about any special plans for her appearance, the Canadian singer told BBC Breakfast: "I love horses. I love animals I’m going to see if there’s a horse around, I can borrow."

She continued: "I’d love to ride a horse to the stage," but admitted, "I’ll have to find out if it’s allowed."

This would be far from the first time that Twain has incorporated horses into her work. From 2012, her Las Vegas residency at the Ceasars Palace Colosseum, featured her singing her hit You’re Still the One on stage, while sitting on a white horse.

The video for her 2005 single Don’t! also included Twain riding a horse through a yucca plantation and she often appears on social media with her own horses including three Tennessee Walking Horses and two Saddlebreds.

Overwhelmed

Shania Twain, 58, says that she is a little "overwhelmed" at the idea of following in the musical footsteps of Dolly Parton, Diana Ross and Kenny Rogers (those are three she highlights), by playing Glastonbury’s Legends slot: "They are all people I consider to be music heroes and have been a big influence on my own career, so it’s surreal to have been invited."

"It’s been explained to me that it is a real event, a once in a lifetime thing. Everyone keeps going: ‘Let me tell you about it. Let me tell you about my experiences.’"

The Canadian says that she will be seeking out advice from her friend Lionel Richie, who played a triumphant set in 2015: "I’m sure he’ll share his joy," she laughs.

Come on Over

Much like Taylor Swift, Shania Twain was a huge country star, who after adopting a pop sound, became a worldwide phenomenon.

Released in the late 90s, Come on Over, is one of the top 10 best-selling global albums of all time and its singles, including Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) and From This Moment On, will feature highly in her Glastonbury setlist.

"I'm planning on getting up there and having so much fun. I'd love to be able to sing with everyone and be a part of the journey of the crowd. So, I'm going to do everything familiar. I want to do the hits. I want to do what they know."

She says her Glastonbury show will almost certainly be free of guest appearances, ruling out the potential for Harry Styles to return the favour she bestowed on him, when joining him for duets of You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like a Woman! during his Coachella 2022 headlining slot.

On stage Harry Styles explained what her music meant to him: "In the car, with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also told me that men are trash."

Looking back on that night, a huge smile crosses her face: "It was such a compliment for him to invite me up on stage. That was really great. I’m sure we’ll do it again some time."

Twain also has advice for those wanting to join in with another Glastonbury tradition - wearing fancy dress on the Sunday to honour the act in the legends slot. She agrees that a good place to look for inspiration would be the video for That Don’t Impress Me Much, in which she was seen walking through the desert in a leopard skin hooded catsuit.

"Anything in leopard print and any colour of leopard print," she enthuses.

"Pink, blue, green, black and white. Classic. You know, it can be a scarf, a hat, sunglasses, socks. Although I wouldn't see socks. That's probably not a good idea. Gloves. That one's easy."

She also approves of the idea of people recreating her top hat and veil look from the Man! I Feel Like a Woman! video.

"A top hat would work," she reassures.

"Why not? You should bring a hat anyway. Why not a top hat that pops up, so that it doesn't take up any space when you're not wearing it," she adds, very practically, taking Glastonbury packing limitations into consideration.

"A black tie over any white t shirt works,” she muses, while thinking about the difficulties for people of recreating one of her most memorable looks while in a field.

Finally, she comes up with a very simple solution; "Denim on denim," she beams.

"Any denim on denim. That works. Like in my Any Man of Mine video," she chortles, referencing when she danced in jeans on a farm between carts and cattle.

Twain has also been musing over another traditional Glastonbury footwear dilemma: "I am going to bring my wellies. And now I’m thinking about ones should I bring. I’ve several pairs at home."

It can be imagined that out of her portfolio of properties it is her farm near Las Vegas which is being referred to here.

Camping has also been a feature of Twain’s life having "spent a lot of time out in the bush" and she believes she has relevant experience that she can pass on to the thousands of Glastonbury-goers about to try and pitch a tent for the first time in years.

"You know what? I believe in pop-up tents, honestly, out of all the camping I've done. Don't be a hero. Just get a pop up. Something big enough to sleep in.

"That's my thing, you know, bring a plastic, sheet so you can put it over if it rains. And bring lots of extra socks."

Wellybootylicious

In 2011, Beyoncé played the Sunday of Glastonbury, albeit in the headlining slot, rather than the Legends one. This year she released what has been perceived to be her country album, Cowboy Carter, and Shania Twain is utterly supportive.

"I love it," she says. "I love the expansion of the genre. It just brings it to a bigger audience."

And then to demonstrate how the boundaries of country have been pushed for decades, she uses the example of an artist, who she is thrilled to learn played the Legends slot at the first ever televised Glastonbury, exactly 30 years ago.

"Johnny Cash was into rock music and was definitely more of a rebel. He wasn’t the mama’s country boy, apple pie kind of guy. And there were a lot of artists in my childhood that brought more diversity to country. More edge, more rock, more bluegrass, more folk and more soul.

"So, it’s great to see that starting up again. I think Beyoncé will be somebody that will open up that gate again."

As for Glastonbury’s gates, they are ready to open for Shania. Now she just needs to find a horse.

Who has played the Glastonbury Sunday Legends slot?

1992 – Tom Jones

1993 – None

1994 – Johnny Cash

1995 – None

1997 – None

1998 – Tony Bennett

1999 – Al Green

2000 – Willie Nelson

2002 – Isaac Hayes

2003 – None

2004 – James Brown

2005 – Brian Wilson

2007 – Shirley Bassey

2008 – Neil Diamond

2009 – Tom Jones

2010 – Ray Davies

2011 – Paul Simon

2013 – Kenny Rogers

2014 – Dolly Parton

2015 – Lionel Richie

2016 – ELO

2017 – Barry Gibb

2019 – Kylie Minogue

2022 – Diana Ross

2023 – Cat Stevens

2024 – Shania Twain