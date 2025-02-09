Shania Twain Says It's 'Humbling' and 'Rewarding' When the Next Generation of Music Stars Say She Inspired Them (Exclusive)

Shania Twain says it is "humbling" to get her flowers.

The singer, 59, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she is grateful that she has inspired the next generation of music stars — including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

"It is very moving," Twain says, "and I relate to what they say when they talk about me and how they're feeling and how they express it to me personally."

"I relate to it in the sense that I felt that way when I was younger about other artists that had already been where I was headed, or where I was dreaming about being and what I was aspiring to become, and how I felt in my heart and my mind of what I would say if I had ever had the chance to meet them," she continues.

Adds the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" musician: "So I can imagine that is what they're feeling in those moments."

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty;Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter and Kelsea Ballerini.

Over the years, Twain has received praise from many younger stars in the music scene across genres.

In a 2021 TikTok video, Swift, 35, took part in the viral trend, set to Lukas Graham's "Mama Said," where she shrugged off the words "country girls can't go pop" and shouted out Twain for paving the way to do so before she did.

A year later, in April 2022, Styles, 31, brought Twain out as a surprise guest during his headlining Coachella set, where he admitted he was "starstruck" to be sharing the stage with her, adding, "This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash."

Carpenter, 25, meanwhile performed one of Twain's songs during a recent stop on her Short n' Sweet Tour, and also performed a duet with the star during her A Nonsense Christmas special, while Ballerini, 31, has a duet with Twain, has performed special tributes to her and even paid homage to some of her past looks on red carpets.

Scott Legato/Getty Shania Twain performing in July 2023.

According to Twain, "It is very humbling and it's rewarding" to see the impact she has made on musicians who have come after her.

She adds that the praise she gets from younger artists makes her look back at her time as a newcomer within the music scene too.

"I feel like, well, maybe that's what I would have said if I'd met certain people and had the chance to say what I really wanted to say or to perform with them," Twain explains.

Still, the mother of one notes that she has had her chances over the years to extend her own gratitude to those she admires in her life.

"I have had a chance to do that on several occasions. I've had the opportunity to give gratitude to those who I've looked up to," Twain — who stars in a Coffee mate ad for the 2025 Super Bowl — says.



