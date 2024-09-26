Shania Twain Says She 'Bringing the Glamour' Back to Country Music Ahead of 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (Exclusive)

The awards show is airing live on NBC and Peacock on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Brian Bowen Smith/NBC via Getty Shania Twain

Shania Twain is ready to bring the glitz and glamour to this year's People's Choice Country Awards.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the awards show, which airs live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 26, the 58-year-old country-pop singer revealed how she prepped for her role as host for the evening.

"I'm busy getting excited about the glamour and presenting country music the way I like to present it, which is with great fashion and excitement and put on a really great show," Twain tells PEOPLE exclusively.

She adds, "I really do love the fashion, and I'm excited to see what everybody's going to be wearing and enjoy the spectacle of it. I'm excited about being part of that as well, representing country music at its best."

Terry Wyatt/Getty Shania Twain at the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville on Sept. 26, 2024

When she was planning her outfits, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer had one goal in mind: "I'm out to feel my best and to feel great in what I'm wearing."

"I plan on being glamorous... I love bringing glamour to country. It's always been there, but it's great to refresh it because it was way more glamorous when I was a kid," says Twain, who hit the red carpet in a retro denim-and-rhinestones look by Levi's.

"It was very common for the men in my grandparents country music to wear crystal and bejeweled pants," she adds. "That's gone away for a long time. I think it's time for country to get a little more glamorous again, so that's my plan."

Reflecting on what she's most looking forward to, the singer-songwriter says she can't wait to be "smacked up in the middle of all the excitement."

"I'm giddy, I'm a fan, and I'm going to enjoy the performances," she says. "I'm looking forward to the lineup of performances and also seeing old friends and meeting new artists that I've never had a chance to meet yet, congratulate people on their success [and] have some one-on-one time, even if it's just a quick hug."

Specifically, she's looking forward to seeing Luke Combs and Shaboozey, whose music makes her feel "joy" — and she wants to "tell him that in person."

Brian Bowen Smith/NBC via Getty 2024 People's Choice Country Awards host Shania Twain with a trophy

When asked if she's bringing a date to the show, Twain says she'll be busy running around all night — but who knows what could happen.

"I'm hosting solo, and I will do most of the night solo. I've got a lot to do. I've got to buzz around, I've got to see a lot of people, meet a lot of people. We'll see who ends up actually on my arm. Likely my husband," she says of husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

Twain adds: "He's a music fan. He is a total fan and he enjoys the experience, he enjoys being there. He follows music and he follows the artists. He gets a lot of joy out of music and he is a great supporter. He's a huge fan of mine."

The 2024 PCCAs will air live on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.



