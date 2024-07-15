Shannen Doherty was feeling ‘hopeful’ about the future just two weeks before her death aged 53

Shannen Doherty said she felt 'hopeful' about the future just two weeks before her passing.

The Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed actress died on Saturday aged 53, nine years after her initial breast cancer diagnosis.

Her longtime publicist Leslie Sloane told People: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

Last month, the Hollywood star shared her thoughts on her cancer battle in her final Instagram post, admitting she felt hopeful but also scared.

“I have no idea how long I’m going to be on chemo for,” she began on her podcast Let’s Be Clear.

She added: “I have no idea if it’s going to be three months, or if it’s going to be six months. Or if after three months it’s not working, if we’re going to change again.

“That’s not something that I can predict. It’s not something my doctors can predict. It’s scary. It’s a big wake up call.

“At the same time there is some positivity there, that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means there’s a lot more protocols for me to try,” she continued.

“For the first time in a couple of months I feel hopeful. Because there are so many more protocols now, whereas before I was hopeful but I was still getting prepared.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. After treatment and several surgeries, she announced in April 2017 that she was in remission.

In February 2020, she tearfully revealed on Good Morning America, “I’m stage 4 — my cancer came back”, and then in June 2023 revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain.

Her 90210 co-stars, including, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, have paid tribute to the actress in the wake of her passing.

Jason Priestley took to Instagram to share a photo of them on set of the teen drama, writing: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen.

“She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Jennie Garth, also paid tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them together years earlier and writing: “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.

“Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.

“She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her. “

Tori Spelling shared a selfie of herself and Doherty to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “I don't have outward words yet. But WE knew and that's what matters,”

If you have been affected by this story, The Macmillan Support Line offers confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones. If you need to talk, call us on 0808 808 0000.