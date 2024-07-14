Shannen Doherty Paid Tribute to Luke Perry with Emotional “Riverdale” Cameo: 'He Saved My Life'

The late actress said that Perry had been trying to get her cast in the series since the beginning

CW Shannen Doherty in 'Riverdale'

Shannen Doherty made a cry-worthy appearance on Riverdale shortly after longtime friend Luke Perry’s death.

The two starred together in the drama series Beverly Hills, 90210 as romantic interests Brenda and Dylan from 1990 until 1994, when Doherty’s character was written off the show.

When Perry died from a stroke in March 2019, he was a main cast member on The CW show Riverdale.

According to the Charmed actress, Perry had been trying to get Doherty cast in the series since the beginning.

"To know that Luke, ever since he joined Riverdale, has been like sort of harassing them about trying to get me on the show and they’ve always said no, it’s like his wish. It’s beautiful, it’s really special," she said of her brief cameo during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan at the time.

Shannen Doherty/Instagram Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty

Doherty died on Saturday, July 13, after living for years with cancer, and in the wake of the sad news, fans were reminded of her role on the mystery series.

"When Luke Perry died, Shannen Doherty came on his show to recite the Lord's Prayer. She wasn't a character there before this," a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing a clip of the Riverdale scene.

The October 2019 episode, titled "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam," was a tribute to Perry and the season 4 opener. In it, Doherty plays a stranded motorcyclist who claims that Perry’s character, Fred Andrews, pushed her out of harm's way in the car accident that ultimately ended his life.

She reveals that Fred had pulled over to help her fix a flat tire and was struck by a passing car.

"He saved my life," Doherty tearfully says in the episode. "If he hadn’t done what he did, there’s no way that I would be here right now. I know that."

CW Shannen Doherty in 'Riverdale'

Her character apologizes to Fred’s on-screen son, saying, "I’m so sorry. There’s nothing I can do to ever repay him, but I would like to say a prayer for him."

The son and his friends then join Doherty’s character in reciting the special prayer.

Doherty shared a post on Instagram about her cameo in the episode. She included two photos of herself and Perry and wrote: "I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale. The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever."

In a social media post honoring Doherty on Sunday, July 14, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa looked back on her appearance in the episode. He shared two screenshots of the episode on Instagram with the heartfelt caption, "RIP Shannen Doherty. Grew up watching you in so many iconic, meaningful movies and shows."

He continued, "Was beyond honored and humbled and grateful that you were a part of our most special episode of #Riverdale ever. Thank you forever."

