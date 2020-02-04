Shannen Doherty revealed that her breast cancer has returned

Shannen Doherty wants us to hear it from her first. Today, February 4th, Doherty shared on Good Morning America that her breast cancer has returned after it went into remission nearly three years ago. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015. And though she was hopeful that she had won the fight, she said the cancer returned about a year ago. The actress has been battling a stage 4 diagnosis since.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4,” Doherty said in her interview. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.”

She said that she doesn’t think she’s fully processed the diagnosis, having been busy filming the 90210 reboot and with her lawsuit against State Farm, in which she’s hoping to gain retribution for damages done to her home during the 2018 Los Angeles wildfires.

Regarding the sudden passing of her former 90210 costar Luke Perry in 2019, Doherty said that it was really strange to be living with her diagnosis and see someone “who was seemingly healthy” pass away before her. “It was really shocking, and the least I could do to honor him was do that show,” she continued.

And Doherty is working hard to honor both Perry and everyone else who may be living with her stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

We are sending Doherty love and positivity.