Shannen Doherty Says She Can't Get Tattoo of Her Late Dad's Name Because of Infection Risk

The 'Charmed' alum was previously diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Shannen Doherty, 2019

Shannen Doherty would pay tribute to her father with a special tattoo if it weren’t for health concerns.

During her Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast on Monday, April 15, the Charmed alum, 53, opened up about wanting to keep her dad’s memory alive, but feeling limited in being able to do it in her own creative way.

Her ex-fiancé, director, writer, and producer Rob Weiss joined her for the episode, titled “Let’s Be Friends with an Ex.” The former couple got engaged in 1995 before going their separate ways in 1998.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Shannen Doherty and Rob Weiss

As the pair talked about different ink they’d gotten over the years, Doherty shared that she didn’t think any new additions would be in her future.

“I mean, I want one like right down my side,” she said. “I’ve been wanting it, my dad’s name.”

Her father, John Thomas Doherty Jr., died in 2010.

Shannen Doherty/Instagram Shannen Doherty and her dad John Thomas Doherty Jr.

Weiss offered to give her a referral, adding, “I have such great guys to do that stuff.”

However, the Beverly Hill, 90210 talent declined.

“I’m just like it’s alright, I don’t need it,” she said. “It’s also once you get, you know, like I can’t get infections — there’s a whole, not like you’re gonna get something from the tattoo.”

Weiss interjected, joking that it was never his intention to “take you to some like, alley tattoo parlor.”

Last November, Doherty spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about her Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she said at the time. "I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Shannen Doherty

She was initially diagnosed in 2015 and had a mastectomy, and underwent chemotherapy and radiation.

Since then, the cancer has spread to her bones.

“When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,’ that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life,” she continued.

Earlier in her podcast episode, Doherty shared that she doesn't want to do the grind anymore in her life because cancer has taught her to appreciate the peace.

“For me now, I don’t want to do the grind anymore in my life because it’s one of the beautiful things that cancer has really taught me, is to appreciate the peace — appreciate the fact that even though my life is disrupted to a certain degree from cancer and from treatments and all of that, it has brought me so much knowledge and changed me drastically as a human being," she said. "Changed me into a person that now appreciates calm.”



