Shannen Doherty signed divorce papers one day prior to death

Doherty signed documents to settle her divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko on July 12 while Iswarienko signed the papers on July 13, the same day that Doherty died at age 53. According to court documents obtained by People, the late actor signed a filing to waive spousal support. She also agreed to a "default or uncontested dissolution" of their marriage, indicating the two had mutually finalised their divorce proceedings outside court. "The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support…”