Shannon Matthews’s kidnapper dies from cancer

Michael Donovan, the “oddball loner” who imprisoned schoolgirl Shannon Matthews for 24 days as part of a fake kidnapping plot hatched by her mother 16 years ago, has died from throat cancer.

Donovan, 54, was jailed for eight years alongside Karen Matthews after tricking police into believing the nine-year-old girl had gone missing in an effort to claim the £50,000 reward over her disappearance.

Shannon was held captive by the pair in a rundown council flat in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire while hundreds of police officers and members of the public embarked on a manhunt.

Donovan, who later changed his name to Aiden Johnson, died at Three Valleys Hospital in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on Tuesday after collapsing in its courtyard, The Sun newspaper first reported.

Three Valleys Hospital declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph.

Donovan was reportedly diagnosed with stage-three throat cancer in February.

A relative said: “He died on the morning of April 16.

“He had told me in the past that he had cancer, but I didn’t believe him at first because he would make things up.

“I was told he had lung cancer which spread to his brain.

“I had planned to go and visit him at the Three Valleys this coming Saturday.

“‘I’d not been to see him for a while because I was not well myself and I didn’t want him catching anything off me with him having chemo.

“I rang the Three Valleys and they told me he had died. I’m glad that his suffering is finally over.

“I feel sorry for Mick, he was a fool to himself.”

Largest missing persons hunt

Shannon was reported missing by her mother on Feb 19 2008 after failing to return home from a swimming trip.

Yorkshire police launched a search operation involving 250 officers – the largest missing persons hunt in 30 years.

The local community printed posters and tried to raise public awareness.

On Mother’s Day 2008, Karen Matthews made an emotional appeal for her daughter and The Sun offered a £20,000 reward for any information useful to her return.

On 14 March 2008, Shannon was discovered being held at Donovan’s house. He was the uncle of her mother’s boyfriend.

Neighbours had regarded Donovan as an “oddball loner” obsessed with his car, which ironically bore a “Child on Board” sticker in its rear window.

His own two daughters had been taken into care after allegations that he made them watch him have sex with prostitutes.

Social workers had also been alerted to him after teachers discovered love letters from him in a lunch box belonging to one of his girls.

Fifteen months before the abduction of Shannon, Donovan was accused of kidnapping his daughter after picking her up from school in breach of a court order.

He drove them to Blackpool where he registered in a bed and breakfast under a false name before police were alerted and he was arrested after three days.

When he appeared at Bolton Crown Court charged with kidnap, the prosecution offered no evidence and the case was dropped.