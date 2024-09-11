LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe reacts after he is restrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation after the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. ORG XMIT: 775871482 ORIG FILE ID: 1458100799

We are, as I always say, a family website, so we won't be linking to the video in question that surfaced on Wednesday from Shannon Sharpe's Instagram account.

Here's what we can tell you: it is very much NSFW in nature. All we know is that a five-minute Instagram Live video came from Sharpe's account, it was deleted, and then he apparently posted an Instagram Story claiming he was hacked before that too was deleted. As of publishing this, we haven't heard anything since from the podcast host and ESPN star.

That's it. Here's what he posted before it was deleted:

Shannon Sharpe claiming he got hacked 😆 pic.twitter.com/r68I7tNa2K — Jen_D04 (@JenD_04) September 11, 2024

More Shannon Sharpe!

The 10 greatest NFL tight ends of all time, ranked

Sports talk personality Skip Bayless is reportedly leaving FS1's ‘Undisputed’

Shannon Sharpe seemingly forgot Kyrie Irving had a game-winning shot in an NBA Finals Game 7

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Shannon Sharpe apparently claims he was hacked on Instagram Live after NSFW video gets posted