Shannon Sharpe apparently claims he was hacked on Instagram Live after NSFW video gets posted
We are, as I always say, a family website, so we won't be linking to the video in question that surfaced on Wednesday from Shannon Sharpe's Instagram account.
Here's what we can tell you: it is very much NSFW in nature. All we know is that a five-minute Instagram Live video came from Sharpe's account, it was deleted, and then he apparently posted an Instagram Story claiming he was hacked before that too was deleted. As of publishing this, we haven't heard anything since from the podcast host and ESPN star.
That's it. Here's what he posted before it was deleted:
Shannon Sharpe claiming he got hacked 😆 pic.twitter.com/r68I7tNa2K
— Jen_D04 (@JenD_04) September 11, 2024
More Shannon Sharpe!
The 10 greatest NFL tight ends of all time, ranked
Sports talk personality Skip Bayless is reportedly leaving FS1's ‘Undisputed’
Shannon Sharpe seemingly forgot Kyrie Irving had a game-winning shot in an NBA Finals Game 7
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Shannon Sharpe apparently claims he was hacked on Instagram Live after NSFW video gets posted