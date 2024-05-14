Shapps says new ships for Royal Marines will learn lessons from Ukraine war

David Hughes, PA Political Editor
·2 min read

New drone-carrying ships for the Royal Marines will draw on lessons learned from the Ukraine war and the Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, Grant Shapps said.

The Defence Secretary confirmed that up to six multi-role support ships (MRSS) – designed to deliver commandos onto coastlines around the world to conduct special operations – would be built.

Mr Shapps said “we will definitely build the first three” vessels for the Royal Marines and will plan to construct the next three.

“What we’re trying to do is create a multi-role ship which they can use in all different circumstances,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

“Actually, interestingly, we’re learning from what’s happened in the Black Sea in Ukraine and learning what’s happening in the Red Sea currently to make much more flexible ships capable of carrying out a lot of different types of tasks.”

Mr Shapps claimed the UK was experiencing a “golden age” of shipbuilding, with up to 28 Royal Navy vessels either being constructed or planned.

Russia’s Black Sea fleet has proved vulnerable to attacks from Ukrainian missiles and drones.

In the Red Sea, Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have used weapons to target merchant vessels and international warships protecting the vital trade routes.

The MRSS vessels are designed to carry a “broad range” of unmanned drones along with vehicles, aircraft and insertion craft.

They will also be able to act as primary casualty receiving ships, providing urgent medical care.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, said: “I am delighted that the Secretary of State has cemented the future of our Royal Marines by committing to this new class of up to six amphibious vessels.

“These will be the most capable amphibious warships the nation has ever owned, designed to be fully interchangeable with our closest allies in Europe, and in Nato.”

Meanwhile, Type 23 frigates HMS Argyll and HMS Westminster will be retired.

“While always sad to pay off such fine warships, their decommissioning marks the next stage of our reinvestment in new, more modern frigates,” the First Sea Lord said.

The announcements come after Rishi Sunak set out a plan to increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2030.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Unsafe' intercepts of Australian anti-submarine aircraft by Chinese fighter jets hint at what they may be guarding so aggressively, naval expert says

    China's 'unsafe' flight activity may be a response to the ability of Australia's aircraft to detect submarines in important waterways.

  • Secret Hamas Files Show How It Spied on Everyday Palestinians

    JERUSALEM — Hamas leader Yehia Sinwar has for years overseen a secret police force in the Gaza Strip that conducted surveillance on everyday Palestinians and built files on young people, journalists and those who questioned the government, according to intelligence officials and a trove of internal documents reviewed by The New York Times. The unit, known as the General Security Service, relied on a network of Gaza informants, some of whom reported their own neighbors to police. People landed in

  • Russia Suffers One of Its Most Deadly Attacks of the War

    ReutersAt least 15 people were killed when an apartment building in Russia was hit by the fragments of a downed Ukrainian missile, Russian officials said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the border Belgorod region so far in the war.The strike Sunday caused part of the building to collapse, with regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov saying that 15 bodies were ultimately pulled from the rubble while another 27 people were wounded in attacks throughout the region. Russia’s Defense Ministry sai

  • US commander appeared to suggest UK special forces were operating in Ukraine

    A UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson said, "It is the long-standing policy of successive governments not to comment on UK Special Forces."

  • Putin Swaps Out Longtime Ally for Civilian Economist as Defense Minister

    Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesIn a surprise shake-up to his cabinet, Vladimir Putin has sacked his defense minister Sergei Shoigu in favor of a civilian economist with no military experience, according to the Kremlin. The 68-year-old Shoigu was “relieved” of the position he has held since 2012 on Sunday, moved over to become secretary of Russia’s Security Council. He will also oversee Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission, a Kremlin spokesperson said. In his stead, Putin has appo

  • The rest of the world wants the Ukraine war to go away. Putin has other ideas

    The changing language used by the Ukrainian military in 72 hours of daily updates tells the story: “Ongoing defensive fighting.” “Significantly worsened.” Russian “tactical success.”

  • Ukrainian missile kills 15 at apartment block, Russia says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 15 people were killed and scores injured on Sunday when a section of a Russian apartment block collapsed after being struck by fragments of a Soviet-era missile, launched by Ukraine and shot down by Russia, Russian officials said. In one of the deadliest attacks to date on the region of Belgorod, Ukraine launched what Russian officials said was a massive missile attack, involving Tochka ballistic missiles and Adler and RM-70 Vampire (MLRS) multiple launch rocket systems. Russia's emergency ministry said early on Monday that 15 people were killed when the building collapsed.

  • Israel’s return to areas of Gaza it said were clear of Hamas raises doubts about its military strategy

    The Israeli military has renewed its fighting in northern Gaza where it previously claimed to have dismantled Hamas’ command structure. But it now says the Palestinian militant group is trying to “reassemble” in the area, raising doubts about whether Israel’s goal to eradicate the group in the enclave is realistic.

  • See aboard USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier with a checkered recent history

    USS George Washington made its first deployment in nearly a decade after a challenging overhaul that lasted almost six years.

  • Former US military intelligence official says he resigned over Gaza war

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former U.S. military intelligence official released a letter on Monday that explained to his colleagues at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) that his November resignation was in fact due to "moral injury" stemming from U.S. support for Israel's war in Gaza and the harm caused to Palestinians. Harrison Mann, an Army major, would be the first known DIA official to quit over U.S. support to Israel. A U.S. airman fatally set himself on fire in February outside Israel's embassy in Washington and other military personnel have protested.

  • NATO member Estonia is 'seriously' discussing sending troops to fill non-combat roles in Ukraine, security advisor says

    Madis Roll, national security advisor to Estonia's president, said discussions centered on sending troops to fill "rear" roles amid Ukraine's manpower crunch.

  • Russia Reports Multiple Deaths After Belgorod Tower Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia reported multiple fatalities after the partial collapse of a residential building in Belgorod it said was struck by a missile, hours after one if its largest oil refineries was hit by drone debris. Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindPutin Names Economist as Defense Minister in Surprise ReshuffleChina to Start $138 Billion Bond Sale on Friday to Boost EconomyGlobal Chips Battle Intensifies With $81 Billion Subsidy SurgeSection

  • US to force China-linked firm to sell land near US missile silos

    The White House on Monday gave a Chinese-linked company and its partners 120 days to sell property they had bought near a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming that is home to part of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, citing fears of spying. The move comes as the United States has become increasingly concerned about the national security risks posed by Chinese-led purchases of American property near sensitive military sites. MineOne Partners Limited, which is owned by Chinese nationals, partnered with other companies to buy real estate for cryptocurrency mining in June 2022, the White House said.

  • Shifting his fishing buddy sideways in the Kremlin, Putin chooses an economy expert for the war in Ukraine. Here’s why

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s weekend government shakeup appears to be the triumph of competence over loyalty, as Sergei Shoigu is dropped as chief of defense.

  • Russia says troops enter border town near Kharkiv

    Ukraine is concerned about what could happen if Russian troops get within artillery range of Kharkiv.

  • Russian Forces Seize 9 Villages in Northeastern Ukraine

    The gains since Friday represent the most square miles taken per day since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

  • Racism in the military: Settlement proposed in class-action lawsuit against CAF

    A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against the Canadian Armed Forces. It’s to help right the wrongs committed against members who say they’ve suffered racial discrimination in the military. But as Heidi Petracek reports, some say it misses the mark.

  • Graham, Welker clash on Biden response in Israel

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) clashed with NBC News anchor Kristen Welker after he maintained Israel should do “whatever it takes” to defeat Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, while comparing Israel’s wartime conduct to the U.S. dropping atomic bombs in World War II. “Here’s what I would say about fighting an enemy who wants to…

  • How strong is Hamas?

    Analysts warn that Islamist group may sustain 'lingering armed resistance for years to come'

  • King Charles tells of losing sense of taste as he discusses cancer treatment side effects

    The King has spoken about losing his sense of taste as he discussed the side effects of cancer treatment. During a visit in Hampshire, he made the remark as he spoke to a veteran who had previously undergone chemotherapy for testicular cancer. The monarch is receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer and was given permission by his doctors to return to public duties last month.