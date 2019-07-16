Shaquem Griffin & Shaquill Griffin Speak On Their Book, "Inseparable"

Much more than a sports memoir, in "Inseparable" Shaquem Griffin and Shaquill Griffin share the previously untold details of the powerful and inspiring story behind the modern NFL’s first one-handed player, and his twin brother’s unrelenting devotion, sacrifice and love. It’s the story of Shaquem’s understanding of God’s purpose for his life—to inspire others to stop being afraid and to stop making excuses—and his family’s unwavering support in spite of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.