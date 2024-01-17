Sharangovich scores OT winner for Flames in 3-2 win over Coyotes

Calgary's Yegor Sharangovich sunk the Arizona Coyotes again with the overtime winner in the Flames' 3-2 victory on Tuesday.

Less than a week after his hat trick propelled the Flames to a 6-2 victory in the desert, he produced a power-play winner at the Saddledome.

The Coyotes were penalized for too many men at 3:03 of OT. Sharangovich, who was acquired in last summer's trade with the New Jersey Devils for Tyler Toffoli, roofed a sharp-angled shot with 17 seconds remaining in extra time.

"Heck of a shot. He's one of those guys that all he needs is one and he made it count," Flames winger Blake Coleman said.

"The trade happens and people are quick to speculate and everybody wants to put a winner and a loser on a trade right away. I think he did a great job of ignoring all that noise.

"It took him a little bit to find kind of what his role was on this team and where he was going to slot in and how he'd help us win games, but he's clearly found it."

Coleman scored his team-leading 20th goal, and his fifth in four games, and Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist for the Flames (21-18-5) in their fourth straight win.

Dan Vladar made 25 saves in Calgary's net in front of an announced 17,407 at the Saddledome. The Flames called up Dustin Wolf from the AHL's Wranglers earlier Tuesday after declaring Jacob Markstrom day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Sean Durzi had a goal and assist and Logan Cooley scored for the Coyotes (21-18-3), who led 2-0 early in the third period. Connor Ingram stopped 30 shots in the loss.

"We played a really solid game," Arizona head coach Andre Tourigny said. "If you look at the scoring chances, the pace of the game, possession, it's a good team on the other side and I think we played one of our most complete games."

Both clubs are hovering just below the Western Conference's wild-card cut line.

"We're fighting to make the dance so every single game is magnified for us," Kadri said.

Story continues

The Flames played without winger Jonathan Huberdeau (illness), with Walker Duehr drawing into the lineup.

Calgary's power play that ranks among the worst in the NHL and went 0-for-4 in regulation time found success in OT. The Coyotes went 1-for-3.

Arizona led 2-0 when Cooley scored a power-play goal at 6:37 of the third period, but the hosts countered with a pair of goals in a 63-second span starting with Coleman at 8:54 and then Kadri.

Arizona's Durzi ended a scoreless stalemate at 8:20 of the second period. Vladar had an otherwise strong second period.

He repelled four shots during Arizona's power play a minute into the period, stopped Cooley on a breakaway and denied Jason Zucker on a golden chance.

"I speak for a lot of us when I say we didn't have it tonight at all energy-wise and it just wasn't there. Vladdy gave us a chance to hang around," Coleman said. "We talked about it in-between periods. We couldn't let this slip away no matter how we felt."

COLEMAN ON A TEAR

Coleman sang a few lines from his goal song, Katy Perry's "Roar" as he entered the Flames dressing room for a post-game scrum with reporters.

"It's fun. I had a good laugh. It was a hot song back in the day," Coleman said. "All the girls back in the day singing that in the club."

The 32-year-old from Plano, Texas, reached the 20-goal mark for the first time since the 2019-20 season when he was a Devil. He's two goals off his career high of 22 in 2018-19.

"It's been a minute. First as a Flame," Coleman said. "I always kind of keep my head down during the year. Maybe I'll look back on it when the season' over.

"Right now, I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help this team keep winning and keep pushing up the standings and if it comes with the goal scoring, then that's just bonus."

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Coyotes: Play the Canucks in Vancouver on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press