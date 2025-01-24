Share your experience of paying privately for gynaecological care in Britain

With long NHS waiting lists for gynaecological care, research has revealed that women in Britain are paying up to £11,154 for a hysterectomy in a private hospital.

The number of women waiting for care in an NHS hospital for conditions such as fibroids and endometriosis more than doubled from 360,400 when Covid struck in 2020 to 749,329, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has shown.

If you have gone private for gynaecological care, we would like to hear from you. How long did you wait for treatment on the NHS? How much did it cost and what was the outcome?

