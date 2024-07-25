Share what it’s like to live in a European tourist hotspot

People hold a placard which reads as "Tourism yes, but not like this" during a demonstration to protest against overtourism and housing prices on the island of Mallorca in Palma de Mallorca

People hold a placard which reads as "Tourism yes, but not like this" during a demonstration to protest against overtourism and housing prices on the island of Mallorca in Palma de Mallorca Photograph: Jaime Reina/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of Mallorca residents have taken to the streets in protest against mass tourism this week in the latest show of anger against unsustainable numbers of visitors – part of a wave that has swept the Canary and Balearic islands as well as Barcelona.

Other tourist hotspots in Europe, such as Venice, have also seen protests this year.

