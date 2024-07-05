Share your reaction to the 2024 UK general election result

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to supporters at a watch party for the election results in central London.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to supporters at a watch party for the election results in central London. Photograph: Jeff Moore/PA

The Labour party has won a landslide UK election victory with Keir Starmer expected to become prime minister later on Friday after Rishi Sunak conceded, bringing an end to 14 years of Conservative rule.

Sunak’s party is on track to record its worst performance in a general election, with the SNP reduced to an estimated eight seats, while the Liberal Democrats were expected to end the night with 66 seats.

A surge in votes for the Reform party suggested it would win at least four seats, with Nigel Farage becoming an MP in Clacton on his eighth attempt to enter parliament.

The Greens looked set to match this record of four seats, after surprise victories in Waveney, North Herefordshire and Bristol Central, as well as holding on in Brighton.

