Shares in this aircraft manufacturer could continue to soar

Embraer SA Legacy 500

Few images can represent the perils of investing in an aircraft manufacturer as viscerally as the sight of a hole blown off a plane in mid-flight.

Shares in Boeing have fallen 14pc after a refrigerator-sized hole opened up on the side of one of its 737 Max 9 planes on a flight from Oregon to California earlier this month.

Questor is not, however, recommending readers invest in Boeing. Instead, the investment decisions of some of the best-performing fund managers in the world have led this column to shares in one of the embattled American aircraft giant’s rivals.

Embraer may not be a household name, but the Brazilian company is the third largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, behind only Airbus and Boeing in the number of commercial planes it delivers to customers each year.

It is also one of the 10 most popular Latin American companies, with the top-performing 3pc of equity fund managers tracked by the financial publisher Citywire.

That results in Embraer’s top AAA rating from Citywire Elite Companies, which rates companies on the basis of their backing by the world’s best fund managers.

Embraer is the top holding for Mark Costa and Luiz Sauerbronn in their Brandes International Small Cap Equity and Global Small Cap Equity funds.

Both funds have returned around 50pc in sterling terms over the past three years, versus returns from their respective markets of just 2pc and 8pc.

The performance of their stake in Embraer has played no small part in this. Over the past three years, the shares have returned 161pc in sterling terms, while Embraer’s American depositary receipts (ADRs) – which are more readily available to British investors – have performed similarly.

What’s more, the improved business performance that has powered the share price rally looks like it has further to run.

After five years of losses that reached its nadir at the height of the pandemic when planes were grounded, brokers expect the company to report a swing back into profits when it unveils results for its 2023 financial year in March. Earnings per share are then forecast to double in 2024.

That would be the result of investment in new aircraft models starting to bear fruit, with deliveries to customers and revenues growing strongly as Embraer works through a backlog of orders.

But there are grounds to believe the upturn in fortunes for the company could be longer-lasting. Embraer’s E2 commercial jets have the potential to make further inroads into the US regional aircraft market, given they are smaller, lighter, and cheaper to run on busy routes than Boeing 737s or Airbus A220s.

That makes them much better suited to flights from smaller cities, which have become more popular amid America’s working from home boom, than the larger planes which airlines can struggle to fill and operate profitably.

But a bigger boost to profits could come from higher sales of Embraer’s military aircraft and executive jets, which combined account for more than a third of the company’s revenues. Margins in both these divisions are higher than those for its commercial aircraft sales, which account for another third of revenues.

Embraer is talking up the potential of its C-390 military jet, which is gaining wide acceptance from Nato countries, with four already placing orders. There is also interest from countries such as South Korea and India. The C-390 is seen as an attractive replacement for the huge numbers of old military transporter aircraft that are due to be retired in the coming years.

The final third of Embraer’s revenues come from its servicing division, which specialises in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft, and regularly delivers double-digit operating profit margins. The growing size of Embraer’s fleet is boosting the flow of future business, while a contract to overhaul Pratt & Whitney’s problematic geared turbofan aircraft engines is likely to be lucrative.

Embraer also has one eye on the future of air travel, and invests in hybrid and hydrogen technologies, while its Eve air mobility business – specialising in small, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for short journeys – is generating investor excitement. Consulting firm KPMG has forecast revenues of $750bn (£593bn) for the eVTOL industry by 2035.

Rising profits across Embraer’s business are forecast to lead to a halving of debt by 2025, when meaningful dividend payments are expected to resume for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile the ADRs still do not look overly expensive despite the shares’ strong run, trading on 13 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months.

With a $17.6bn order book and a shift towards more profitable projects, Embraer shares may find an even higher cruising altitude.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: NYSE:ERJ

Share price at close: $17.32

Phil Oakley is a contributing journalist for Citywire Elite Companies

