Sharing Our Stories: Make one school / Tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’

At one time around the early 1990s, but I’m not sure of the exact date, the schools’ administration wanted to combine two elementary schools into one building, Karonhianónhnha, the immersion school, and Kateri, the English stream school. I believe it was a budget decision to combine the two. Karonhianónhnha needed to be replaced and Kateri needed updating. There was a big sign in front of where the Ed Centre used to be, where the library is today, inviting people to come and give their opinion.

There were many opportunities for parents to voice their opinion or concerns. People did not come forward, so it looked like it was a go.

I remember thinking it will never work. I hear the talk. Parents will not accept this, so I brought that up at an admin meeting.

I said, “This will not go over well. I feel it.”

I knew that something was brewing and I wasn’t wrong. There was a great big protest in front of Karonhianónhnha School.

They didn’t make one building!

*

Ákta tióhton iawén:re tewen'niáwe tióhton niwáhsen shiiohseratátie's, iah ki' orihwí:io tekón:ni tó: shískare'. Ohén:ton rón:nete' tsi ionterihwaienstahkhwaniónhkhwa’ tehonatonhontsoníhne’ énska’k akanonhsó:take’ ne ratiksa'okòn:'a tsi thonterihwaienstáhkhwa'. Ia'tenhatí:iehste' ne Karonhianónhnha' ne aóskon Kanien'kéha ionterihwaienstáhkhwa' nok Katé:ri aóskon Tiohrhèn:sha ionterihwaienstáhkhwa'. Í:kehre' ki' nì:'i ohwísta' ónhte takarihón:ni’ tsi ia’thotirihwaién:ta’se’. Teiotonhontsohòn:ne' á:se' aonhsahatinonhsakétsko' ne Karonhianónhnha', nok aonsahatinonhsahserón:ni' ne Katerí:. Kahiatonhserowá:nen kahiatonhserihá:rahkwe’ ohén:ton na’kanónhsati ne Kaia’takwe’niiò:ke tsi ronterihwaiénstha’, tsi nón: nòn:wa nikanónhsote' tsi iewennahnotáhkhwa’.

Iakohonkará:wi onkwehshòn:’a aontaiontáweia’te’ tánon’ iaiakoten’nikonhrón:ti’ ne tho aorihwà:ke. É:so wate’shennaién:tahkwe’ ne ronwatiien’okòn:’a iahonaten’nikonhróntion oh nihoti'nikonhrò:ten tóka’ ni' nahò:ten' tehonatate’nikónhrhare'. Iah ki' é:so tha'tehotirhwa'serákwen, á:ienhre’k káti' enwaterihwahtén:ti'.

Kè:iahre’ kanonhtonniónhahkwe’ tsi iah nonwén:ton thaioió’ten’. Wakathón:te' nahò:ten’ rón:ton. Iah thahatirihwaié:na’ kí:ken ne ronwatiien’okòn:’a, takerihwakétsko’ káti' thí:ken tsi ionkwatkenníson' tsi niká:ien ohén:ton rón:nete' tsi ionterihwaienstahkhwaniónhkhwa’.

Wa’kì:ron’, “Iah thaioiáneren’ne’ kí:ken. Kattó:kas.”

Wakaterièn:tarahkwe' tsi ok niioterihwatié:ren tánon’ iah tha’tewakaterien’tawenriè:’on. Ohén:ton na’kanónhsati Karonhianónhnha’ tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’ kanenhrowá:nen wahatirihwáia’ke’.

Iah skanónhsa khok tehotinonhsakétskwen!

Story told by: Kaia’titáhkhe Jacobs, Edited by: Simona Rosenfield - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Translation by: Sahawisó:ko’ Arquette, The Eastern Door