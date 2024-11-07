Sharing Your Voice: Western New York reacts to Donald Trump winning 2024 Presidential election
Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential election and returns to the White House in January. So, what's on his to-do list for the next four years?
Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential election and returns to the White House in January. So, what's on his to-do list for the next four years?
Donald Trump wins Ohio, AP projects
Commentators credited Donald Trump's victory to factors including voter backlash against elites, Kamala Harris' shortcomings, and strong messaging.
A man described by not one but two of his closest former aides as a fascist will become the most powerful man in the world when he takes office. Very, say another dozen White House staffers who served under Donald Trump and watched him in action for his first four years in power. "The grown ups", as they were called in Mr Trump's first administration, will have gone, replaced by people more aligned with his agenda and pushing their own.
Donald Trump projected to become next president of the United States
The far-right congresswoman marked Trump's victory by telling a whopper.
CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
Donald Trump's niece posted two sentences online.
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of
The Democratic former senator explained what Donald Trump had "figured out."
President Joe Biden is not too old to know what he has done. No matter how dimmed he may be by age, he has to know that he should have just stepped down after one good term. The Democrats then could have then selected somebody the usual way, with primaries.
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert—among Donald Trump’s most ardent and extreme backers—raised eyebrows when she declared that “we must rally behind President Trump to secure his third term” after she won another term in Congress on Tuesday night. The Constitution limits presidents to serving two terms. Although Boebert’s comment on Facebook seemed to express hope that Trump would somehow remain in office beyond 2028, it’s also possible she actually intended to falsely suggest that Trump had won a thi
The male faces of America’s first 44 presidents flashed across the big screen one after the other in black and white, before the sound of breaking glass filled the arena, revealing Hillary Clinton’s smiling face in full technicolor. The message to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 was clear. As the first female presidential candidate of a major U.S. political party, Clinton was destined to break the glass ceiling that had stood firm since George Washington took his oath on the balcony o
"Everybody should be aware," the senator told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday.
Fox News host Bret Baier was discussing the future of the Republican Party at the time.
He believes he can take the "corruption" out of them.
"Is there really anything positive to consider in global politics at the moment?"
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in so doing, the Republican president-elect exposed a fundamental weakness within the Democratic base and beat back concerns about his moral failings, becoming the first U.S. president with a felony conviction.