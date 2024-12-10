Shark Grabs Phone and Gives Diver a Jawsome Shot

A “quite curious” tiger shark gave a scuba diver a pretty “jawsome” shot when it grabbed his phone and took it for a little spin.

David Finch, who works on dive charters between West Palm Beach, Florida, and the Bahamas, said he captured the video back in February 2022.

He told Storyful that the shark, which he referred to by the name Jitterbug, “is sometimes quite curious about my iPhone in its underwater housing.”

“I just let her have it, and she grabs it, spins it around, and this time actually managed to get a shot looking from the inside out of her mouth,” he said. Credit: David Finch via Storyful